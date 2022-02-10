The Baker City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 8, voted 5-0 to approve an agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation for a major project planned this spring and summer to upgrade more than 300 curb ramps to be accessible to people in wheelchairs.
Councilors Dean Guyer and Heather Sells were absent.
Public Works Director Michelle Owen said ODOT plans to build the curbs, which will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, from April through October.
“This is over 300 curb ramps that will be impacted on Campbell, Main, Broadway, Dewey, Elm, so a significant project,” Owen told councilors. “There will be ODOT websites set up to help communicate with folks just in general about the project. We’ll link that to our website as well.”
Those sections of streets, though inside the city limits, are also part of state highways, which is why ODOT is responsible for the project.
According to a staff report, the improvements will consist of ADA-compliant curb ramp rehabilitation, replacement or construction, relocation, removal, or replacement of sidewalk sections, and adjustments to driveways as needed to meet ADA standards. ODOT will also build a section of sidewalk on the north side of Campbell Street near Interstate 84.
“This is just our agreement with ODOT that they’re going to come to town and fix what they’re required to fix,” Owen said.
She said it is a multi million dollar investment in the community. ODOT will put the project out for bids later this winter.
Councilor Shane Alderson asked about how the work will affect pedestrians crossing Main Street.
“There will be a lot of sidewalk closed signs and then a reroute the block before,” Owen said.
She said ODOT has done this type of work in several cities, and the agency tries to stagger the work so pedestrian access is affected on only one block on a particular street at any time.
Councilor Jason Spriet asked how ODOT will mitigate for community events, such as Miners Jubilee and the Baker County Fair, during the summer.
“They’ll be working, potentially,” Owen said. “When the fair is going on, they won’t likely be working on Campbell Street at Clark. When we have a parade, it’s a Saturday so they won’t be working on Main Street.”
She said there is no way to say there won’t be impacts during Miners Jubilee, as crews will be working on Main Street and Campbell Street.
In other business on Tuesday, Feb. 8, councilors:
• scheduled a work session an hour before the March 8 regular meeting to review language in the city charter.
• unanimously approved a contract with Angelo Planning Group for work on the City’s Housing Production Strategy for an amount not to exceed $49,000.
“Baker City received a grant from the Department of Land Conservation and Development to create a Housing Production Strategy. Part of the grant will pay for utilizing a consultant to perform the work,” Councilor Joanna Dixon read from the staff report.
City Manager Jonathan Cannon said the grant is around $80,000 but most of it is needed by the Baker City-County Planning Department for its part of the work.
Alderson noted that New Directions Northwest also has received a grant to do a housing study.
“I think by the time we get the information from both of those, we will be in a better position to make decisions on housing,” Alderson said.
• unanimously approved Resolution No. 3900, moving $30,000 from the contingency fund to fund the legal costs for union negotiations and other legal costs including personnel matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.