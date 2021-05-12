Baker City Council members queried county officials on a variety of topics involving the COVID-19 pandemic during the Council’s regular meeting Tuesday, May 11.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett, who has served as the county’s incident commander throughout the pandemic, attended Tuesday’s meeting.
Bennett was accompanied by three other senior managers from the county:
• Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department.
• Jason Yencopal, emergency management director.
• Holly Kerns, public information officer.
Councilor Jason Spriet asked Bennett about the effects of the pandemic on hospitals in Boise.
“I think I heard Mark mention that we sent our severe COVID cases to Boise. Was there ever a time when they were overwhelmed?” Spriet asked.
Bennett said that in early January, St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus were near capacity.
Staten said local patients who had severe symptoms were taken to one of the Boise hospitals because they have specialized equipment not available at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center-Baker City.
Spriet followed with another question.
“Do you feel that, what has happened in Oregon since we’re, I feel like hopefully we’re in the downslide of this whole thing, do you feel like how this was handled was at all appropriate? Do you think these lockdowns had prevented or helped our community prevent the spread of the virus?”
Staten’s response: “I’m coming at it from a public health perspective and the health and wellness of all of our people, and so I really can’t speak to that. From a public health perspective, it’s evolved; science has evolved from what we did a year ago, from what we did 14 months ago, from what we know today and it certainly has evolved. In public health we just do our best to, as recommendations change, we change with them,” Staten said.
Councilor Lynette Perry asked whether contact tracing showed that people have been infected while dining in restaurants.
“In these case investigations, we ask those questions — where have you been?” Staten said. “And we honestly, in our case investigation, have not found that it’s to a specific restaurant. And we go off of what people tell us to the best of their ability.”
Staten said she believes outbreaks in individual businesses stemmed from people bringing the virus into the business.
“In contact tracing and investigations people are honest but they may forget where they have been,” Staten said.
Perry pointed out that state guidelines are particularly strict for restaurants.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten said that during a February meeting with officials from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), they said the state agency had bought information from credit card companies to get data about residents’ restaurant visits.
“That’s what they said their data was,” McQuisten said.
Bennett said the county from the start of the pandemic has sought to pinpoint the actual sources of infections.
“Nancy’s team did, has done, and continues to do excellent investigations in contact tracing,” Bennett said. “So we have pushed and pushed and pushed all over the county that, let’s identify the areas where this is occurring and work on that rather than a blanket approach because this is devastating to primarily our food industry, but the rest of the communities,” he said.
Perry asked about deaths attributed to COVID-19, and how many of those people had been infected within 60 days of their death.
“It bothers me that they’re being listed as a COVID death as opposed to a heart attack when the heart attack is actually what killed them,” Perry said.
Bennett said that if the virus further weakens someone’s immune system, it is a contributing factor.
“Maybe it’s not exactly what killed them but it might have led to that path,” Bennett said.
Staten agreed that COVID-19 can be a contributing factor.
“So, they maybe have had COVID, they may die of pneumonia, but a contributing factor was COVID-19, because they had tested positive,” Staten said. “Now, who’s to say, did that speed up their death? We don’t know but that could be a contributing factor. Or it could be the main cause of death and that’s determined by the medical certifier which would be the physician.”
Perry asked if it is true that hospitals receive additional money based on the number of COVID-19 patients they treat, or for having a COVID-19 death.
“I don’t believe that to be true with what I know but I’m not the authority,” Staten said.
Councilor Shane Alderson asked if any positive cases could result in one person being counted as a case more than once.
Staten said people who test positive are counted only once — including people who are deemed a presumptive case and then later test positive.
“We take that very seriously and early on, I started keeping track because I wanted to know,” Staten said.
Councilor Joanna Dixon posed a situation of a person who tests positive the first week of a month and then returns the fourth week of the same month and tests positive again.
“It’s counted once,” Staten said.
If the same person tests positive twice, but with more than 90 days between positive tests, both would count as a case. She said the county has had only a few such instances.
Dixon also asked about situations in which a person tests positive after being vaccinated, what’s known as a “breakthrough” case if the positive test happens more than two weeks after a person has been fully vaccinated.
“We’ve had a few,” Staten said.
According to OHA data, as of May 3 there had been 17 breakthrough cases in a region that includes Baker, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Malheur counties.
Perry asked Staten why, when Perry was vaccinated, there were no COVID-19 tests offered.
Staten said a team of state officials did offer testing at three of the vaccination clinics the county had at Baker High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.