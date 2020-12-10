The Baker City Council voted 6-0 on Tuesday night, Dec. 8, to ratify a contract with Jonathan Cannon, who will start as city manager on Jan. 1, 2021.
The city announced on Nov. 25 that Cannon was the Council’s choice to replace Fred Warner Jr., who is retiring at the end of the year.
The contract will pay Cannon, 43, a yearly salary of $105,000. Warner’s salary is $104,000.
Cannon could earn a raise to $110,000 if the Council rates his performance as satisfactory or better during an evaluation that, per the contract, will happen in July or August.
Cannon will also be eligible for a merit increase in his annual salary, of a minimum of 2%, based on subsequent performance reviews after the first such review in July or August 2021.
The contract includes a provision for the city to pay Cannon up to $5,000 in moving expenses.
Cannon has worked as city manager of Saluda, North Carolina, a town of about 700, since August 2015. Saluda is in the Blue Ridge Mountains, just north of the South Carolina border.
In other business Tuesday, councilors agreed to divide the city’s remaining share of federal COVID-19 relief money, approximately $10,000, between Community Connection of Baker County and The Salvation Army.
Warner, who thanked the Council for working with him during his tenure as city manager, which started in June 2016, told councilors the city has received a grant from the Leo Adler Foundation to buy security cameras for Geiser-Pollman Park.
The camera system, which will be installed this spring, will cost about $18,000.
Police Chief Ray Duman told councilors that he hired Dallas Brockett as a new code enforcement officer who will start in early January.
Councilors also:
• unanimously approved sending a letter to Oregon’s U.S. senators, Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, supporting the passage of another federal stimulus bill before Christmas.
• unanimously approved sending a letter to Tom Clement for his work clearing underbrush and pruning trees along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway.
