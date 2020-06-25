The Baker City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday evening to approve a 3-year contract with the city’s union-represented police officers that includes 2% pay raises in each of the three years.
Councilors also ratified a one-year extension to the contract with the firefighters’ union.
It also includes a 2% pay hike, effective July 1.
Councilors Jason Spriet and Larry Morrison were absent Tuesday.
With police tactics being scrutinized since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, and in particular officers using force, Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman told councilors Tuesday that the Oregon Legislature, which convened in a special session Wednesday in Salem, is considering six bills dealing with police.
Congress is also considering a slate of reforms related to police.
Duman said one possible change at the federal level that concerns him is removing qualified immunity for police officers who use force. Qualified immunity makes it more difficult for people to sue police in federal court for allegedly violating their constitutional rights while using excessive force.
Among the changes Oregon lawmakers will consider are outlawing techniques that block a suspect’s ability to breathe and creating a public online database of police discipline records.
“Realistically, the choke hold and carotid holds will be gone, they’re looking at having a public list of officer misconduct that anybody can actually pull up and be able to look at which is great, I think, the transparency needs to be there,” Duman said.
Councilor Arvid Andersen asked Duman if the chief believed an officer, in worrying about potential liability, might act more cautiously.
“I guess what I’m trying to say is, because of all the things that are happening, can you see that being an issue with the Baker City Police Department?” Andersen said.
“If you’re looking at use of force situations like that’s occurred in Minneapolis and Atlanta, we have in Oregon what we call Senate Bill 1-11,” Duman said. “So, any deadly physical force incident is investigated per that Senate bill and that we have to have an outside agency come in.”
“I think (officers) will follow what they’ve been trained to do, I don’t see them stepping back and saying ‘this is changing,’ but for any incident they respond to, they’re going to, in my opinion, they’re going to deal with it correctly the first time and if there are issues that come out of that, we will deal with it,” Duman said.
Councilors on Tuesday also voted 5-0 to approve the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
