Indiana gravel
The Baker City Council has allocated $50,000 to pave a 480-foot section of Indiana Avenue just west of Reservoir Road.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald, File

The on-again, off-again plan to pave a short section of Indiana Avenue is back on.

The Baker City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to budget $50,000 for the project, which involves a roughly 480-foot section of Indiana just west of its intersection with Reservoir Road at the city’s southwest corner near the water reservoir.

