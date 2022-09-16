The on-again, off-again plan to pave a short section of Indiana Avenue is back on.
The Baker City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to budget $50,000 for the project, which involves a roughly 480-foot section of Indiana just west of its intersection with Reservoir Road at the city’s southwest corner near the water reservoir.
Councilor Dean Guyer was absent, and Councilor Kenyon Damschen abstained because he owns property in the area.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilors Shane Alderson, Joanna Dixon and Johnny Waggoner Sr. voted to reinstate the $50,000.
Councilor Jason Spriet cast the lone dissenting vote.
The debate over this short, steep section of street dates back more than a year and a half.
On March 26, 2021, residents in the Scenic Vista subdivision asked the city to pave the street, which accesses homes and lots along Boulder Drive and Scenic Vista Court.
The street was never paved. The city allowed the subdivision developer to chip seal the street, which created a hard surface similar to asphalt, though not as durable.
In May 2021 Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, told councilors that as the chip-sealed street deteriorated, with many potholes, the city converted the street to gravel.
Chuck Peterson, treasurer of the homeowners association for Sally’s Addition, told councilors Tuesday that residents had gathered information, including photos, to depict the street before and after the city’s work.
“It was paved, they dug it up, and they didn’t replace the pavement,” Peterson said. “They made it raw gravel and dirt and that’s what we have.”
In May 2021, Owen told councilors that the city could pave the street, but she recommended they create a Local Improvement District, in which property owners who benefit from the paving would pay part of the cost.
Instead, councilors decided, in June 2021, to budget $50,000 for a basic paving job, with no financial contribution from property owners.
Almost a year later, in May 2022, the city’s budget board, which consists of the seven councilors and seven community members, voted to remove the $50,000 from the budget.
But then, on June 14, 2022, the council voted 3-2 to put the $50,000 back. McQuisten, Dixon and Waggoner voted in favor, Guyer and Alderson were opposed.
That wasn’t the final word.
Two weeks later, on June 28, in a motion adopting the city’s budget for the fiscal year that started July 1, the council voted 5-0 to divert the $50,000 to chip sealing on other streets.
McQuisten was absent, and Damschen again abstained.
That prompted Peterson to again lobby the council to reallocate the money for Indiana, a request that culminated in Tuesday’s decision.
McQuisten, who had voted in past meetings in favor of spending the $50,000 to pave Indiana, reiterated her support during Tuesday’s meeting.
“We gave them our word that we would fix this,” McQuisten said.
She pointed out that the most recent removal of the $50,000 was done as part of the approval of the entire city budget, and was not listed on the agenda for the June 28 meeting.
“That’s dirty. You don’t do that,” McQuisten said. “I want to correct that. I want to put it back into the budget fair and square like we promised we would do.”
Spriet, who has opposed the expenditure throughout, pointed out that the city’s Public Works Advisory Committee recommended the city reject the proposal, as did the budget board.
“What you’re asking us to do is spend $50,000 to replace it with something that was really never there,” Spriet said on Tuesday. “It was a couple inches thick, it was just oil and rock. The reason that I’m voting no on this is because we’re not replacing it with what was there, we’re replacing it with something that’s much, much more expensive and much more difficult to maintain.”
He said he doesn’t believe it’s appropriate for all residents to pay for a project that benefits an area with affluent residents.
Spriet said he can’t “consciously vote for that when I’m trying to do what’s best for the citizens of the entire city.”
Waggoner noted that the city has a reserve fund that could supply the money for the Indiana project.
“We tore their road up. We have to fix it,” Waggoner said. “I don’t care if they paid a dollar fifty for the rock and asphalt to put on there. The first time. And it costs $5,000 now or $50,000. We tore it up. We put it back at least as good as it was or better.”
