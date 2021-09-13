The Baker City Council on Tuesday evening, Sept. 14 will discuss potential uses of almost $1.1 million the city has received from the American Rescue Plan Act that President Joe Biden signed into law in March.
That’s the first of two payments the city will receive. The second, for the same amount, will arrive in 2022.
Councilors will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
City Manager Jon Cannon suggests councilors approve a resolution that distributes the first federal payment this way:
• $250,000 to the fire department
• $200,000 to the police department
• $150,000 to the administrative services department
• $150,000 to the water utility construction department
• $150,000 to the wastewater utility construction department
• $133,750 to the administrative services department’s contingency fund
• $75,000 to the fire equipment reserve fund
Cannon said he will propose specific uses for the money during the meeting.
Potential projects include leasing a property near Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative that serves as a firefighter training center.
The city could also upgrade its financial accounting software.
That “gives us the ability to do more contactless billing and more contactless payments so that people can feel safer as they reach out to the city and to pay their utility bills,” Cannon said.
City Council vacancy
Councilors will also discuss the vacancy on the seven-member Council created by Lynette Perry’s resignation in August.
Four people have applied to serve the remainder of Perry’s term, which continues through the end of 2022.
• Randy Daugherty, a former City Council member
• Thomas Hughes
• Michael Meyer
• Boston Colton
Also on the agenda for the meeting is an update from Cannon about his discussions with attorneys regarding the city either filing, or joining, a lawsuit against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown challenging her executive orders requiring health care workers and school employees to be vaccinated, and requiring students and school staff to wear face masks.
