The Baker City Council has trimmed the list of candidates to become the new city manager from three to two.
Councilors decided during a special meeting Tuesday night to eliminate Scott McClure of Monmouth from contention to replace Fred Warner Jr., who is retiring at the end of the year.
Councilors voted to have Mayor Loran Joseph negotiate with at least one of the two remaining candidates, and if necessary the other. They are Jonathan Cannon of Saluda, North Carolina, and Steve Ashworth of Alpine, Wyoming.
Joseph said that it was “so close” between Cannon and Ashworth, in terms of councilors’ preferences, that the Council would be comfortable offering the job to either.
Joseph said councilors did rate one of the two higher, and that he will try to reach a tentative contract agreement with that candidate to present to the Council for its approval.
If that is unsuccessful, Joseph said he would then negotiate with the other candidate. He declined to say whether Cannon or Ashworth is the frontrunner.
“Because they were so close that we would feel comfortable with either of these two candidates and what we don’t want to do is to create any hard feeling,” Joseph said.
Although the Council’s goal is to approve an employment contract with the new manager at its Dec. 8 meeting, Joseph said he hopes to reach a preliminary agreement before then and to announce that publicly.
