The six current members of the Baker City Council tried to fill the one vacant seat on the Council Tuesday, Sept. 14, but it didn’t quite work out.
Two candidates — Randy Daugherty and Thomas Hughes — each received three votes.
Councilors will cast ballots again at their Sept. 28 meeting in hopes of breaking the deadlock. Mayor Kerry McQuisten said the city will continue to accept applications in the meantime.
Daugherty, a former city councilor, received votes from Councilors Shane Alderson, Jason Spriet and Heather Sells.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilors Joanna Dixon and Johnny Waggoner Sr. voted for Hughes.
Four people applied to replace Lynette Perry, who resigned in August for health reasons. Perry was elected in November 2018 to a four-year term that continues through Dec. 31, 2022.
Two candidates — Boston Colton and Michael Meyer — didn’t receive any votes during Tuesday’s Council meeting.
In other business Tuesday, councilors reached a consensus to participate in a conference call with Salem attorney Kevin Mannix’s office to discuss joining with other cities and counties in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate that health care workers and school employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.
“It’s nothing more at this point than a conference call presentation,” City Manager Jon Cannon said.
McQuisten said the legal advice is free.
“I know one of the things they had talked about potentially was not filing a lawsuit or an injunction but to go down the route of defiance where you very calmly step into that OHA, OSHA license insured issues and fine issues and then fight that that way,” McQuisten said. “I’m told that that’s far cheaper than filing suit.”
Dixon said she had been on a Zoom call with Kevin Mannix last December and found him knowledgeable in the area the Council is dealing with now.
Mannix, a former gubernatorial candidate, represented a group of intervenor-plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed May 6, 2020, in Baker County challenging Brown’s executive orders in the early stage of the pandemic.
