The Baker City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday evening, Jan. 25, to apply for a railroad quiet zone in the city, a controversial idea that opposing councilors say should be decided by voters.
The proposal, submitted by the Council’s newest member, Dean Guyer, who was appointed on Dec. 14, 2021, calls for the city to seek a quiet zone through the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).
There are 967 quiet zones across the nation, according to the FRA. There are 13 in Oregon, including Pendleton, which has had a quiet zone since the 1970s, and La Grande, where the quiet zone took effect in December 2019.
Guyer voted for the proposal to seek a quiet zone, joined by Councilors Shane Alderson, Heather Sells and Jason Spriet.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilors Joanna Dixon and Johnny Waggoner Sr. voted against the proposal.
McQuisten and Dixon both talked about an initiative petition that would ask city voters to amend the city charter to prohibit the city from enacting a quiet zone unless voters approve such a plan.
Dixon, who is the chief petitioner, said that if voters chose to add that clause to the charter, it would “halt any ongoing efforts to establish a railroad quiet zone effective immediately.”
Dixon said she hopes to get the charter change measure on the May 22, 2022, ballot.
What’s a quiet zone?
In a quiet zone, freight trains are not required to sound their whistles when approaching a street crossing.
Train crews would still trigger their warning whistles at their discretion — if, for instance, they saw a vehicle or pedestrian on or near the tracks.
An October 2017 report from the Government Accountability Office — the official auditor of federal programs — concluded that analyses in 2011 and 2013 by the Federal Railroad Administration “showed that there was generally no statistically significant difference in the number of accidents that occurred before and after quiet zones were established.” The FRA studied 359 quiet zones in 2011, and 203 more in 2013.
Guyer said he has received messages insulting him personally and asking why he was voting on the quiet zone issue given that he was appointed rather than elected.
The city charter makes no distinction between councilors who are elected and those who are appointed in terms of their voting on motions before the Council.
Guyer read aloud from a letter he received from Lynette Perry, who resigned in August 2021 due to health reasons. Guyer replaced Perry on the Council.
In her letter, Perry expressed her support for a quiet zone, citing health effects among other factors.
“One of the most important things needed to heal and return to health is getting enough sleep and good rest,” Perry wrote. “This cannot be done if you live in an area, like I do, where the sound waves carry the sound of the train horns at multiple hours throughout the night.”
Guyer’s appointment as a councilor tilted the voting balance in favor of the quiet zone.
The City Council most recently discussed the quiet zone issue in October 2021, when it was still a six-member group.
During the Oct. 12 meeting, councilors deadlocked twice on 3-3 votes.
The first motion was to put the quiet zone matter on the May 2022 primary election ballot, letting city voters decide whether the city should pursue the designation. Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilors Johnny Waggoner Sr. and Joanna Dixon voted in favor.
Councilors Shane Alderson, Jason Spriet and Heather Sells voted against the motion.
The second motion was similar to what Guyer proposed on Tuesday, Jan. 25 — to have the city make a formal application with the Federal Railroad Administration for a quiet zone designation.
The vote on the motion was divided the same way. This time the trio of Alderson, Spriet and Sells was in favor, and the threesome of McQuisten, Waggoner and Dixon was opposed.
Peter Fargo, a Baker City resident who has been promoting the quiet zone for about three years, wrote in an email to the Herald, in response to the Council’s vote:
“The railroad quiet zone will improve the safety of our kids and community. On Tuesday night, the City Council affirmed that safety comes first. We are grateful for their decision and look forward to sharing more information about how Baker City’s quiet zone will benefit everyone’s safety, health, and/or economic opportunity.”
In a letter he sent to councilors prior to the meeting, Fargo wrote that, based on comments he and other promoters have heard from residents over the past three years, he believes train whistles “are a relentless insult to their quality of life, sleep, and health ... and/or the horns impact their kids at South Baker School.”
Cost questions and citizen opposition
Dixon, who opposes the quiet zone, cited costs.
“We’ve got issues with the staffing on our police department, we’ve got issues on our fire department, public works, there are other areas that our funds need to be going to,” Dixon said.
However, a citizens group has offered to raise the estimated $150,000 to upgrade five crossings in the city to make it more difficult for vehicles to reach the tracks when a train is passing.
The proposal from Guyer that passed by the 4-3 vote on Tuesday states that the city would install those safety measures “when sufficient external funds are available to improve each crossing.”
The proposal states that city administrators can “spend the time necessary to support the Quiet Zone as part of their City work, understanding that their time is already budgeted and need not draw on externally raised funds.”
Sells, who voted in favor of the quiet zone plan, said that based on information the citizens group has provided, and the experience of other cities, including La Grande, she’s convinced that the quiet zone would benefit Baker City.
“I personally felt like this needed to be on the ballot in the very beginning as well,” Sells said. “I stated this in the last discussion. As I learned more about the group who is putting the funds together, I don’t feel that that needs to be on a ballot because it’s no taxpayer dollars. If there was taxpayer money, absolutely, that’s something everyone needs to have a voice in.”
Dixon countered that she was elected to represent all city residents, not just what she called special interests. She advocated for letting voters decide whether to pursue a quiet zone.
McQuisten, citing Facebook polls she has done as well as personal conversations, said 85% of the respondents are urging her to oppose a quiet zone.
She said 416 people who responded to the polls oppose a quiet zone, while 44 supported it so long as there are no costs to the city.
“I presented these numbers last time and they were ignored mostly by council because of where they came from — personal contact one-on-one with me or Facebook polls, which are completely valid,” McQuisten said.
She said she believes councilors can’t ignore such input from citizens even if people with a different viewpoint are passionate in supporting the quiet zone.
“I’m not for or against, honestly,” McQuisten said. “I will support the will of the people and if we put this on the ballot and the majority say ‘yeah, we want a quiet zone,’ OK, let’s roll with it. So far I’m not getting that. That’s why I’m against pushing this through.”
Alderson, who voted in favor of the quiet zone, said when he goes to look at the social media polls, he cannot find them but instead reads comments arguing back and forth, including some calling him and Guyer liars and accusing them of taking bribes.
“When I ran, I promised that I would give fair and equal voice to anybody that would come talk to me and if you want to come and talk to me, I will always be willing to,” Alderson said. “The quiet zone (supporters) were willing to come talk to me and I heard them out.”
Alderson said 51 businesses have signed a letter asking the city to pursue a quiet zone. He said he received more than 60 emails in the past week, and more of those are from people who support the quiet zone.
“The people who are in opposition of this, need to come forward with as much effort and enthusiasm, not a day late and a dollar short, to do what you are proposing to do,” Alderson said. “You’ve had since 2019 to ask that this be put on the ballot.”
Although the citizens group has volunteered to raise money for the crossing upgrades, residents have raised the question of ongoing maintenance.
Common improvements needed to qualify for a quiet zone include building concrete medians that block vehicles from reaching the railroad tracks when a train is passing and the crossing arms are down.
Spriet, who voted in favor of pursuing a quiet zone, asked Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, about long-term maintenance costs.
Owen said the most common maintenance task could be replacing reflectors on arms and other items at crossings.
“I would guess $500 a year to maintain those,” Owen said.
