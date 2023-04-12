Baker City councilors voted 4-2 Tuesday night, April 11, to remove Beverly Calder as mayor.
Calder remains as a councilor, the office city voters elected her to in November 2022.
Councilor Dean Guyer, who made the motion near the end of the meeting, said councilors need to be respectful of each other and of the city administration.
Guyer cited a letter to the editor that Calder wrote and that was published in the April 4 issue of the Baker City Herald.
In the letter, Calder cited a $1 million shortfall in the general fund that City Manager Jonathan Cannon said the city is facing when the new fiscal year starts July 1.
During a meeting of the city’s budget board, which includes the seven city councilors and seven other city residents, on March 28, board members discussed potential ways to deal with the shortfall, including potentially imposing a monthly public safety fee on residents’ water/sewer bills.
“The city council has been put in an impossible position — again,” Calder wrote in the letter.
“Raise a million dollars in taxes or the city will be forced to layoff personnel.”
Calder wrote that she believes Cannon should have given councilors options for dealing with the shortfall, “and time to properly consider them.”
Guyer said Tuesday that “letters to the editor are not appropriate.”
He said he viewed Calder’s letter as an “attack” on the city administration.
Calder said she did not intend the letter as an attack, but rather as a way to inform the community about the city’s budget situation.
“I believe that we are here to represent the community and I will always ask questions, and I will always ask for more because I always give more,” Calder said.
Guyer, along with councilors Johnny Waggoner Sr., Matthew Diaz and Nathan Hodgdon, voted for the motion to remove Calder as mayor.
Calder and councilor Ray Duman voted no.
Calder didn’t make any statement following the vote. Duman, reached this morning, declined to comment.
The seventh councilor, Jason Spriet, was absent Tuesday.
Calder was chosen as mayor by a 4-2 vote on Jan. 3, 2023.
That night, Guyer and Diaz cast the two votes against the motion to elect Calder as mayor. Per the city charter, mayors serve two-year terms. Calder’s term as a councilor is also two years.
After the vote to remove Calder as mayor, councilors voted 6-0 to elect Diaz as mayor, and Nathan Hodgdon as vice mayor. Diaz had been elected as vice mayor on Jan. 3.
Later in the meeting, Guyer asked councilors for a vote of confidence in Cannon by secret ballot. All six councilors present signed that they had confidence in Cannon.
How Baker City’s mayor is chosen
Unlike many cities, voters in Baker City don’t elect a mayor.
Voters elect city council members, who then choose a mayor from their ranks.
Baker City uses a council-manager form of government, in which elected councilors hire a city manager to oversee city operations.
The councilors don’t participate in the day-to-day operation of the city, including hiring and firing employees.
Section 18 of the city charter, approved by voters in the early 1950s, lists the mayor’s duties during council meetings: “The mayor shall chair the council and shall preside over its deliberations. The mayor shall have authority to preserve order, enforce the rules of the council, and determine the order of business, subject to the rules of council.
“The mayor may vote as a councilor.”
Section 21 of the charter outlines the mayor’s other duties:
“The mayor shall appoint the various committees provided for under the rules of the council or otherwise and shall fill all vacancies in committees of the council from that body. The mayor shall sign all ordinances and written resolutions and orders approved by the council. The mayor shall have no veto power, and shall sign all ordinances passed by the council within three days after their passage. The mayor shall sign all instruments and writings authorized by this charter and by the laws of the state or the council.”
City recorder’s final meeting
Dallas Brockett, the city recorder, announced during Tuesday’s meeting that it would be his last, as he is resigning from his position in about a week.
He said the city staff is overworked and tired and one of the reasons for his departure were comments made during the meeting.
“It’s the same doom and gloom every spring and it wears on the staff,” Brockett said.
“Quite frankly, I’m tired of my boss being attacked. This is probably the best city manager the city has had in years.”
