The Baker City Council on Tuesday, April 27 decided not to increase water and wastewater rates by 1.9% as the city staff recommended.
Councilors decided to reconsider those fees in six months.
The Council unanimously approved the rest of the resolution that includes fees for other city services. It includes a 1.9% hike for fees associated with Mount Hope Cemetery.
According to a report to councilors from Jeanie Dexter, the city’s finance director, the 1.9% proposal for water and wastewater fees equals the increase in the federal Consumer Price Index from February 2020 to February 2021.
The fee increase was proposed to keep pace with increasing operating costs for the water and wastewater systems, according to the report.
The 1.9% increase would boost the base monthly residential rate by 85 cents, from $45.15 per month to $46.
A 1.9% increase was also proposed for commercial accounts.
Councilor Lynette Perry expressed concerns about raising the water and wastewater rates during the pandemic and its associated economic effects.
“I’d just like for us to hold off a year on any personal, residential, business increases if we could,” Perry said.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilor Joanna Dixon agreed with Perry about avoiding a rate hike.
Baker School District bond measure
Councilors voted 6-1 to support the $4 million measure on the May 18 ballot.
The school district would add the $4 million in additional property taxes with a $4 million state grant and $4 million from the district’s budget to replace the heating, cooling and ventilation systems in all schools, build a cafeteria/kitchen at Baker Middle School, replace the roof at South Baker Intermediate and upgrade security at all schools.
“Our schools are appalling; they are falling apart,” Perry said. “This is so important. I support that we should support getting this bond passed.”
McQuisten voted against the motion to support the bond measure.
Fire station vehicle exhaust system
Councilors voted unanimously to award a bid to Weidner Fire of Salt Lake City for $89,856.71 to install equipment that vents vehicle exhaust fumes from engine bays at the fire station.
The city received a $139,000 grant in 2020, and spent almost $51,000 for three new CPR machines that are in service.
The city will use the remaining grant money for the contract with Weidner Fire.
