The newest member of the Baker City Council wants the city to pursue a railroad quiet zone within the city limits rather than ask voters to weigh in on the issue.
Dean Guyer, who was appointed on Dec. 14 to fill the lone vacancy on the seven-member City Council, will ask his colleagues during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 25, to move ahead with the quiet zone plan proposed more than two years ago by a group of residents.
That group has also offered to raise the estimated $150,000 needed to upgrade five railroad crossings to make it harder for a vehicle to reach the tracks while a train is passing. Federal rules require those improvements for a city to qualify for a quiet zone.
“I’m a believer that people put city council folks in charge to make decisions on their behalf, no different than what we see at the state level and or at the US government level,” Guyer said on Monday morning, Jan. 24. “If there is a reason for the voters to vote on everything that comes up in city council, then what’s the purpose of city council?”
The Tuesday, Jan. 25, Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
In a quiet zone — a designation both La Grande and Pendleton have, two of 13 quiet zones in Oregon — freight trains are not required to sound their whistles when approaching a street crossing.
Train crews would still trigger their warning whistles at their discretion — if, for instance, they saw a vehicle or pedestrian on or near the tracks.
In Baker City, where about 24 freight trains roll through each day and there are five crossings within the city limits, trains moving at 50 mph have to use their whistles almost constantly to comply with the requirement that the warning be sounded at least 15 seconds, and no more than 20 seconds, in advance of reaching public crossings.
(For trains traveling faster than 45 mph — trains in Baker City sometimes move at about 50 mph — engineers can sound the whistle within 1/4 mile of a crossing, even if that’s less than 15 seconds before it reaches the crossing.)
The City Council most recently discussed the quiet zone issue in October 2021, when it was still a six-member group.
During the Oct. 12 meeting, councilors deadlocked twice on 3-3 votes.
The first motion was to put the quiet zone matter on the May 2022 primary election ballot, letting city voters decide whether the city should pursue the designation. Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilors Johnny Waggoner Sr. and Joanna Dixon voted in favor.
Councilors Shane Alderson, Jason Spriet and Heather Sells voted against the motion.
The second motion was similar to what Guyer is proposing — to have the city make a formal application with the Federal Railroad Administration for a quiet zone designation.
The vote on the motion was divided the same way. This time the trio of Alderson, Spriet and Sells was in favor, and the threesome of McQuisten, Waggoner and Dixon was opposed.
Guyer, in his proposal on the agenda for the Jan. 25 meeting, writes that although city staff could work on aspects of the quiet zone project as part of their normal work, money raised by the citizens group would be used “exclusively” to pay for crossing improvements.
The city could also sponsor grant applications promoted by the group.
Under Guyer’s proposal, the Council would direct the city staff to make the quiet zone a priority for 2022-23, and to make the safety improvements at crossings “when sufficient external funds are available.”
“The Council expects the City to install all necessary safety measures and to establish the Quiet Zone by 2023, or as soon as possible after construction is complete,” Guyer wrote in his proposal.
He said in an interview Monday morning, Jan. 24, that he believes the positives of a quiet zone outweigh the negatives.
Guyer cited health issues from the whistles, and their effect on students learning at South Baker Intermediate School, which is next to the railroad tracks.
“Most kids probably don’t have a problem in getting reengaged but there’s that very few that are in the classrooms that do have difficulty reengaging after being disrupted,” Guyer said.
“I don’t think the trains alone are going to be a cause for somebody’s hearing loss but I think it can be a contributing issue at a very young age,” he said.
Guyer said he knows that some residents have expressed opposition to the quiet zone based on cost and safety.
But he pointed out that the citizens group has proposed to raise money for the work that would make the crossings safer.
He has also heard people expressing concerns about people walking down the railroad tracks who won’t hear an oncoming train that doesn’t sound its whistle.
But he noted that engineers are still able to use their horns.
“This does not eliminate the engineers from using their horns when they see an issue,” Guyer said.
He said he understands that his support for the quiet zone could diminish his chances of being elected to a four-year term on the City Council in the November 2022 election (he was appointed to replace Lynette Perry, who resigned in August 2021 due to health issues, and her term runs only through the end of 2022).
“If they do, I understand, but I’m still sticking with my original thought; I think this is a benefit to the community as opposed to a negative thing,” Guyer said.
