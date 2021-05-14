The Baker County Clerk’s office has conducted the public certification on its new ballot tallying system in time for the May 18 election.
County Clerk Stefanie Kirby explained how the machine works, and how she and the county’s election board count votes, on Tuesday afternoon, May 12.
During Tuesday’s demonstration at the Courthouse, Kirby used test ballots for each of Baker County’s 17 precincts to show how the machine separates the ballots onto three shelves:
• ballots that have no write-in votes.
• ballots that include write-in votes.
• ballots that the machine didn’t process and that need to be examined for possible mistakes, if any, before they’re tallied.
Once all the ballots were processed, Kirby printed a report that showed the total number of votes for each candidate and measure in the test.
The participants in the certification election board checked for ballots that had been overvoted — the voter picked more than one candidate, and for undervotes, when the voter doesn’t choose any candidate in a race.
Election board members separate tallied ballots by precinct, and use the precinct results report to double-check the machine’s tallies.
The new machine — Elections Systems and Software’s DS450 — tallies ballots faster than the county’s previous machine, also made by that company.
“Part of the reason why I chose the DS450 is because it’s the same company that provided the ES&S 650,” Kirby said. “So it’s continuity, it’s the same company, it’s pretty much the same tallying concept. It’s updated technology and software, basically, from what we had.”
She said the old machine and system, which the county has used since 2007, sometimes jammed, causing delays in tallying ballots.
The only change voters might notice is that the new machine allows for a small change in the size of the ballot, which can be changed depending on the number of items on the ballot for each election, Kirby said.
“As far as the voter process, it’s not any different,” she said.
The Baker County Commissioners approved the $62,211 purchase of the new ballot tallying system in December 2020, and the system arrived in late January, Kirby said.
Security precautions
The new machine is not connected to the internet and has encrypted password protection. No one is able to use the machine without the password, and Kirby is the only one who has it.
The machine is connected to an audit printer and every time the machine is touched or used, the audit machine records the action.
“We needed to upgrade our technology because the last machine was very old. It was starting to show its age,” Kirby said.
Once ballots are processed, Kirby uses an encrypted flash drive to transfer the data to a laptop computer.
The laptop, which is also password-secured, can’t be connected to the internet.
“Nothing, nothing, nothing is connected to the internet and that hasn’t changed from the last (machine),” Kirby said.
“I’m totally comfortable with the (new) machine,” she said. “I completely stand behind ES&S, it’s what we’ve used for a long time. They are a good company, they’re reputable, they’re certified, most importantly. But I still have some things to learn more within the election ware report laptop just because we haven’t had this reporting before.”
For the May 18 election, since it’s the county’s first with the new model, technicians from the company will be on hand to help Kirby and the elections board ensure the tallying machine is working properly.
“Everybody that I’ve talked to that have them, other clerks, love it. So I’m excited,” Kirby said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.