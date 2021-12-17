Jerry Shaw, left, presents a $1,500 donation to Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby for the Police Department's Drug Prevention Program. The money will help pay costs associated with maintaining Capa, the department's drug-detecting dog.
Country Financial has donated $1,500 to the Baker City Police Department’s K9 Drug Prevention Program through the company’s Helping Heroes Award.
Jerry Shaw, a Country Financial representative from Baker City, presented the $1,500 check to Police Chief Ty Duby and Capa, the German shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix that is the department’s drug-detecting dog.
The Drug Prevention Program serves the community in various ways including assisting law enforcement with searches and detecting narcotics. Police dogs such as Capa possess special skills and are required to attend regular trainings throughout the year to maintain their eligibility to do police work. Community donations and fundraisers help pay for these trainings, special equipment as well as necessities such as food and veterinary expenses.
“The BCPD K9 program is entirely supported by generous donations from our community,” said Phoebe Wachtel, office manager at Baker City Police Department. “With COVID-19 restrictions affecting our regular fundraising efforts, it’s donations like this that help the BCPD K9 program and drug prevention efforts in our community funded and we are grateful for the support.”
The donation will help cover the costs of Capa’s veterinary care, food, equipment, supplemental training and travel costs to maintain certification for both K9 Capa and his handler, Sgt. Wayne Chastain.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.