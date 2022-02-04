Baker County is not contesting a state finding that county workers failed to do an asbestos survey before demolishing a mobile home in Halfway in December 2020 and then disposed of material containing asbestos in an unlicensed pit.
The county has agreed to a settlement with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) that reduces the fine for the violation from $7,400 to $1,480.
In exchange, the county has agreed to spend the difference — $5,920 — on local projects, what DEQ calls “Supplemental Environmental Projects.”
DEQ sometimes agrees to such projects so that money that would otherwise be paid in fines to the agency instead is used for work that benefits the local environment.
The county will use the money to help clean up private property whose owners have violated or are suspected of violating the county’s nuisance ordinance, said Laura Gleim, public affairs specialist for DEQ’s Eastern Region.
If the county fails to submit required documentation by Dec. 31, 2022, for how it used the $5,920, the county would have to pay that amount by Jan. 15, 2023.
However, Kim Mosier, the county’s attorney, told county commissioners during their meeting Wednesday, Feb. 2, that if the Supplemental Environmental Projects don’t happen this year because, for instance, the property owners choose not to participate, DEQ will allow the city to propose other projects in lieu of paying the $5,920.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey signed the agreement with DEQ.
The DEQ initially notified the county of the violation in a Nov. 24 letter to Mosier.
Kieran O’Donnell, the DEQ’s office of compliance and enforcement manager, wrote in the letter that the violations happened in December 2020 when county workers, using heavy equipment, dismantled the 1970s mobile home at 267 W. Church St. in Halfway.
The home’s wallboard material was 60% chrysotile asbestos, according to O’Donnell’s letter.
The county disposed of that material, as well as fiberglass insulation and treated and painted wood, in an open pit on Orr Road near Halfway, where the materials were burned, according to the letter.
Oregon law prohibits those materials from being burned.
Asbestos, a known carcinogen, was used in many building materials in past decades.
The debris remained in the pit until May 2021, when the county “properly packaged and disposed of the material as asbestos-containing waste material,” O’Donnell wrote.
Gleim, the DEQ public affairs specialist, wrote in an email to the Baker City Herald in November that the agency learned about the incident several months after the demolition when “a county employee contacted DEQ to ask if they should have followed asbestos rules. The answer is yes. The county then hired an asbestos contractor to survey and properly dispose of the remaining ash and debris.”
In addition to the county’s fine, the DEQ has notified Rodney Tarter, who owns the property where the material was disposed of, that the agency is fining him $3,300 for maintaining an illegal solid waste disposal site.
According to DEQ documents, on April 19, 2021, an accredited inspector collected samples from the material in the pit on Tarter’s property.
A subsequent analysis showed the 60% chrysotile asbestos concentration in the wallboard.
On May 5, 2021, a licensed asbestos abatement contractor removed about 10 cubic yards of material from the pit and disposed of it.
The original $7,400 penalty includes three separate violations:
• $3,200 for failing to have an accredited inspector examine the mobile home before demolition.
• $2,400 for performing an asbestos abatement project (the demolition qualifies as such) without a license.
• $1,800 for disposing of material in a non-permitted site.
In her email to the Herald, Gleim wrote: “DEQ understands the county’s goal in demolishing the mobile home was to eliminate the safety hazards it posed to the public. But in doing so, the county put the public, as well as its employees, at risk of exposure to asbestos and other harmful chemicals.”
