Baker County commissioners on Wednesday awarded a bid to Baker County Heating and Cooling to replace three heat pumps in the Courthouse for $18,339.
Dan McQuisten, the county’s facilities manager, said there has been an ongoing need to replace aging heat pumps.
“We currently have four of them, I need to replace at least three of them,” McQuisten said.
Commissioners also awarded other bids:
• $10,311 to Baker County Heating and Cooling for a cooling system for the computer server room at the building at 2200 Fourth St. the county bought earlier this year as a new site for the county Health Department.
“When we put that kind of equipment in an enclosed little box, it has to stay cool 24 hours a day, seven days a week year round,” McQuisten said. “All it does is sit there and generate heat, so all we’re concerned with is getting something in there to keep it cool.
The bid also includes work on the heating and cooling system at the Courthouse, unrelated to the replacement of three heat pumps.
• Work at the Health Department building by Baker City Plumbing and Contracting with a budget cap of $15,000.
• Work at the Health Department building by Arros Electric at $65 per hour. Commission Chairman Bill Harvey abstained from voting on this bid, as he has worked with Arros Electric in the past.
• Asbestos abatement at the Health Department building by Alpine Abatement Associates for $33,000. Harvey abstained from the motion.
