Baker County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to buy an office from New Directions Northwest with a plan to move the county’s health department into the $500,000 structure at 2200 Fourth St.
The county will make a $150,000 down payment and pay the remainder at a rate of $3,300 for 10ﬁ years at an interest rate of 3.5%.
New Directions Northwest used the building, constructed in 1970, for substance abuse and mental health programs, among other services. The 5,000-square-foot building has a real market value of $515,000, according to the Assessor’s Office.
The Health Department’s current location is a leased office, of 3,200 square feet, on Pocahontas Road. It’s not large enough to accommodate the entire staff, and commissioners said they hope to hire an additional nurse.
County officials also plan to renovate the New Directions building.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said he plans to do the work with his own tools, assisted by his son. As a result, Harvey abstained from the discussion involving the renovations. He read from the Oregon Government Ethics Law: “A public body can hire a relative of a public official, but a public official may not be involved in the hiring process. A public official may not directly supervise a relative unless the body authorizes that supervision.”
Harvey’s son would be paid $35 an hour. The renovation would be less than $5,000, so the county wouldn’t need to solicit bids.
Commissioner Bruce Nichols will temporarily act as supervisor for the project.
Harvey said he had asked Dan McQuisten, the county’s facilities supervisor, if the county had anyone available to do the work but it did not.
Nichols and Bennett decided to table the matter until Nichols and McQuisten can meet to talk about the scope of the renovation project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.