Baker County commissioners on Wednesday, Dec. 2, decided to buy air filtration units for the Sheriff’s Office and set up temporary housing for emergency dispatchers in case COVID-19 quarantining leads to a shortage of dispatchers.
Jason Yencopal, the county’s emergency manager, said the bipolar ionization units will help protect employees by killing airborne viruses, and bacteria, as well as mold.
Commissioners approved the purchase of nine units for $9,984.
Yencopal also discussed temporary housing for dispatchers, who also work in the building that includes the Sheriff’s Office and the Baker County Jail.
“If a dispatcher is contact traced and is not able to go to work, we only have a finite amount of dispatchers,” Yencopal. “What we’re looking at is having a housing option there at the site, so that if we had to limit operations to one dispatcher, while one may be sleeping, that they would be able to get them from there into the center right as an emergency starts.”
Even dispatchers who live in Baker City, if they had to drive from their homes to the center in the case of an emergency, that delay could be a problem for police and fire responders, Yencopal said.
“It’s those first few minutes of an emergency that are usually really hectic and so having somebody there, not having to travel to get to the site and have them right on site is what we’re looking at trying to do,” he said.
Commissioners authorized spending up to $15,000 from the county’s federal COVID-19 aid to set up temporary housing at the Sheriff’s Office.
This will consist of a trailer that will include a shower, Yencopal said.
In other business Wednesday, commissioners:
• Approved the purchase of cabinets for the new Health Department building, the former New Directions Northwest office at 2200 Fourth St. The county will buy the cabinets from Home Depot for $11,516.14.
• Approved the purchase of a tent for the drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic the Health Department has set up in the student parking lot at Baker High School. The clinic is for Baker School District students and staff.
The cost for the tent is $18,248.40.
• Approved the first reading of a new fee schedule for a variety of county services.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said commissioners will discuss the fee schedule at their next meeting, Dec. 16, and residents will be able to comment on the proposal.
The proposed fee schedule is available on the county’s website, www.baker
