The Baker County Road Department temporarily closed the Burnt River Canyon Road south of Baker City on Monday afternoon, May 8 as the Burnt River continued to rise due to snowmelt and heavy rain, reaching the third-highest flow rate in more than 80 years.

The county closed the lightly traveled gravel road between the Clarks Creek intersection on the west end, and Highway 30 near Durkee on the east end, at 3 p.m. on Monday.

