The Baker County Road Department installed a sign warning drivers of high water along the Burnt River Canyon Road on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The river rose even higher on Monday, May 8, prompting the county to temporarily close the road.
Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald
Water from the Burnt River flows across the Burnt River Canyon Road on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald
High water from the Burnt River floods a pasture near Bridgeport in southern Baker County on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
The Baker County Road Department temporarily closed the Burnt River Canyon Road south of Baker City on Monday afternoon, May 8 as the Burnt River continued to rise due to snowmelt and heavy rain, reaching the third-highest flow rate in more than 80 years.
The county closed the lightly traveled gravel road between the Clarks Creek intersection on the west end, and Highway 30 near Durkee on the east end, at 3 p.m. on Monday.
The road is closed to through traffic, and will remain closed until the water release from Unity Reservoir drops below 1,000 cubic feet per second (cfs).
“It is anticipated the road will reopen Friday but that will depend upon the damage to the road once the water recedes,” according to a press release from the road department.
Unity Reservoir is full, so all the water flowing in from the
Burnt River’s forks has to be released, said Shawn Klaus, manager of the Burnt River Irrigation District.
Heavy rain over the weekend caused a major rise in the South Fork and North Fork, Klaus said.
As of Monday at noon he was releasing water from the reservoir at a rate of 1,350 cubic feet per second (cfs), the highest rate this spring.
That has caused the river to top its banks through the Burnt River Valley, although a local rancher, Pat Sullivan, said last week that the water can be beneficial by irrigating pastures and hay meadows and recharging the groundwater.
The river is flowing over a section of the Burnt River Canyon Road between Bridgeport and Durkee, however. The road runs beside the river for about 15 miles through the steep, narrow canyon.
The rain, combined with melting snow, swelled the North Fork of the Burnt River from about 420 cfs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 to 1,140 cfs at 8 p.m. Sunday. The North Fork, which heads near Greenhorn and flows through Whitney Valley, had dropped by noon on Monday to about 700 cfs.
Klaus said will start to reduce the outflow from the reservoir as soon as possible, although he doesn’t know when that will happen.
A strong thunderstorm in the area at noon on Monday was exacerbating the situation temporarily, he said.
However, with drier and much warmer weather forecast later in the week, Klaus expects the inflow will drop, allowing him to reduce the outflow from the reservoir.
Although there is still a significant amount of snow in the mountains above the South and North forks, Klaus said warm but dry weather, similar to what happened the last few days of April, didn’t cause the Burnt River’s forks to rise as much as this weekend’s rainy weather did.
There’s also less snow to melt after the late April heat wave.
The Burnt River measured near Hereford on Monday afternoon was flowing at 1,370 cfs. That’s the third-highest flow measured there since Unity Dam was finished in 1938. The highest flow was 2,220 cfs, on April 17, 1943. The peak since then was on May 15, 2011, when the flow hit 1,680 cfs.
