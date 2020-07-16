Baker County Commissioners on Wednesday awarded a $108,432 bid from Landmark Contracting LLC of Baker City to replace the roof at the county road department shop in Halfway. The county also received a bid of $281,465 from Gyllenberg Construction.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said the county has been planning the project for 2 years.
He said the county’s insurance will cover the bulk of the cost.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• Authorized the Baker Heritage Museum to hire an assistant.
• Approved $1,500 in lodging taxes for tourism development for the city of Halfway. The county has budgeted $3,000 annually for the city, with two annual payments.
• Approved the vacation of a section of right of way on the county’s Snake River Road about 13 miles north of Huntington.
Roadmaster Noodle Perkins said the county bought the right of way from property owners in the late 1970s to replace a bridge. The county was supposed to grant the unneeded portion of the right of way back to the property owner later, but that didn’t happen.
The current property has requested the county vacate that part of the right of way.
• Approved Ordinance 2020-03 designating the health department property as a marijuana- and tobacco-free zone.
