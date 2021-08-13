The Baker County Commissioners held a public work session Wednesday evening, Aug. 11, at the Baker County Event Center (Fairgrounds). Commissioners discussed the Visitors Services Request for Proposal (RFP) and answered any questions or concerns those attending had.
Lynette Perry with Baker City Events asked if the commissioners knew some of the players they thought would be applying.
“I do not know anybody that has actually said ‘yes we are.’ I don’t have that answer. I would assume the past players would be the main ones. That would be Anthony Lakes would be one applicant and the Chamber of Commerce/Visitors Center currently would be the other,” said Commission Chair Bill Harvey.
He said there may be a third one out of Bend but they do not know if they will place a bid.
“We’re wanting to at least add a little more protection to this and hopefully make this a better process, number one, but also a better outcome,” said Harvey.
David Cowan asked Harvey to clarify who the marketing director refers to.
“The marketing director currently is Timothy Bishop. He has a contract with the county through TLT to do marketing services for Baker County,” said Harvey.
Harvey said the TLT dollars are collected from visitors that come to Baker County, rent hotel rooms, RV and camping spaces.
“That’s set by statute. That funding is then distributed 70% is from marketing and out of marketing comes the visitor’s services contract. Then there’s also 25% that goes to the EDC committee to help with economic development and 5% goes to administration to organize and keep all of this record keeping, bill paying, collection of taxes and other things like that,” said Harvey.
Harvey said this is a starting point and they will take input from that meeting and others sending information to them. They will also have another public special session on Aug. 25.
The RFP is available on the Baker County website at www.bakercounty.org.
