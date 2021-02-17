Baker County Commissioners decided Wednesday, Feb. 17 to reschedule a public hearing for proposed changes to the county’s zoning ordinance to their next regular meeting, March 3.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved the agreement between the Sheriff’s Office and Equature for recording calls at the 911 dispatch center. Sheriff Travis Ash said the five-year maintenance agreement costs $6,950 per year.
Commissioners also unanimously approved applying for $131,400 from a state transportation program on behalf of Community Connection, which would use the money to provide transportation for seniors and residents with disabilities.
Commissioners also discussed a separate state transportation that both Community Connection and Elkhorn Taxi are interested in applying for.
Commissioners will continue their discussion on that program, which has $636,000 available, during a March 10 work session.
“We are on the hook for everything that’s spent and I would just like to clearly understand,” Commissioner Mark Bennett said.
In the meantime the county will send in an application, leaving the financial allocations blank pending the March 10 discussion.
