The Baker County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Wednesday morning, March 3, to extend until Aug. 31, 2021, the county's contract with the Baker County of Chamber of Commerce, through Baker County Unlimited, to operate the visitors center in Baker City.
Shelly Cutler, the Chamber's executive director, said last week that she was concerned about the possibility that commissioners would cancel the contract, which pays the Chamber about $77,000 per year.
The loss of the contract could imperil the Chamber's ability to put on events, including Miners Jubilee, Cutler said.
The money comes from the lodging tax that guests pay at motels, bed and breakfasts, RV parks, vacation rental homes, campgrounds and other lodging businesses.
Commissioner Mark Bennett, who made the motion to extend the contract, said the county was required to notify the Chamber last week about the possible cancellation of the contract because a 30-day notice is required, and it was not certain what commissioners would decide during today's meeting.
Commissioners also voted 3-0 to propose to Baker City officials that the city and county work together to create a work group that will review not only the visitor services contract but the entire lodging tax system.
Since 2006 the county, through an agreement with the city, has administered and collected the tax, which in the most recent fiscal year generated about $440,000.
By county ordinance, 70% of the tax revenue must be spent for tourism promotion, and 25% for economic development. The remaining 5% goes to the county to administer the program.
The Baker City Council, during its Feb. 23 meeting, discussed the possibility of the city withdrawing from the 2006 agreement and having the city collect the lodging taxes paid at businesses within the city limits, and decide how to spend the money.
But councilors ended up voting 4-3 to continue the agreement with the county.
