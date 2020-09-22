Baker County has asked its attorney to address a locked gate installed recently across a mountain road that two county commissioners say is a county road open to the public.
The Pine Creek Road follows its namesake stream west from Baker Valley into the Elkhorn Mountains.
The road, which is extremely rough for its final 4 miles or so and used mainly by four-wheel drive and all-terrain vehicles, runs through private property for more than 2 miles.
The road then enters public land, some managed by the Bureau of Land Management and most by the Forest Service, and climbs to Pine Creek Reservoir.
A resident sent a photograph Monday morning to the Baker City Herald showing a gate across the road, closed by a padlocked length of chain, and with a sign reading: “For Access Contact David McCarty” and a phone number.
McCarty declined to comment on the gate Monday morning.
The gate is about 1.1 miles west of where the gravel section of Pine Creek Road begin, about 3 miles west of Pocahontas Road.
McCarty recently bought 1,560 acres in the Pine Creek area, including the land through which the road passes, from B&S Logging of Prineville, according to the Baker County Assessor’s Office. The transaction was recorded Sept. 18, Assessor Kerry Savage said Monday.
County Commission Chairman Bill Harvey and Commissioner Mark Bennett both said Monday that the Pine Creek Road is a county road open to the public, and that the county’s attorney, Drew Martin, is looking into the situation.
Harvey said the county hasn’t received any “formal complaints” about the locked gate, but that county officials have had phone calls about it.
Cindy Birko, who lives near Pine Creek and often hikes on the road, said she has talked with McCarty about the gate. Birko said McCarty told her that he doesn’t object to people hiking on the road as it runs through his property.
Birko said McCarty told her he installed and locked the gate to block motor vehicles. She said McCarty told her that during the first 3 weeks he owned the property, he or an employee who patrols the area found eight campfires set illegally on his land. He also reported trespassers who accessed the area by motor vehicle, Birko said.
Birko said McCarty has given keys to the gate to a few people who own cabins along the road.
Birko said she appreciates McCarty’s efforts to curb illegal fires.
“I’m relieved that they’re patrolling,” she said.
