Four members of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team helped two North Powder residents whose pickup truck got stuck in snow in the Wallowa Mountains east of Medical Springs on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 18.
No one was hurt, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The incident started when a call was transferred from Union County Dispatch to Baker County, about 4:11 p.m., regarding two people in a Ford F-150 truck on the Collins Road, Forest Road 70, east of Medical Springs. That road, which is not maintained in winter, leads to Balm Creek Reservoir.
The caller asked for police to phone a friend rather than a tow truck, but the friend wasn’t able to respond, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
At 5:09 p.m., Sheriff Travis Ash activated the Search and Rescue team. Four members — Eugene Hawes, Derek Miller, Danny Downing and
Lt. Ryan Downing — traveled to the area with track-equipped side-by-sides. Two volunteers drove about 2 miles up the Collins Road and found Benjamin Buchee, 59, and Terry Runnels, 66, both in good condition. The Search and Rescue members gave the couple a ride to North Powder.
They will make their own arrangements to recover the truck, Ash said.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that mountain roads are still covered by snow and likely are impassable except to tracked vehicles. Anyone planning to travel in those areas should bring food, water and warm clothing, and let someone know where they will be going and when they expect to return.
