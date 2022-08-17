Pine Creek Road
The Pine Creek Road through David McCarty’s property is extremely rocky and rough.

The Baker County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, to approve a resolution designating a section of Pine Creek Road, which is the subject of two current civil lawsuits, as a county road open to the public.

Commissioners approved the resolution after a brief public hearing at the Courthouse.

