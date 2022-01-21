Baker County Commissioners discussed the Ambulance Service Area contract with Baker City, a vital source of revenue for the city’s fire department, during a meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Courthouse.
Commissioners didn’t make any decisions about the contract and will discuss it again at a future meeting.
Baker City Manager Jon Cannon attended the meeting.
“We have provided this service since before the 2018 (RFP — request for proposals), which the county released,” Cannon said. “And after the RFP was released, Baker City has continued to provide ambulance services in your Baker ASA. We are pleased to be your provider.”
As prescribed by state law, county commissioners establish ambulance service areas and choose their allowed providers.
The Baker City Fire Department is the longtime provider for an area that includes the city as well as much of Baker Valley and other parts of the county. The service area is about 1,600 square miles, slightly more than half of the county area.
Two private companies, Med Transport Inc. of North Powder and Metro West Ambulance Inc. of Hillsboro, submitted bids for providing ambulance service in the area in 2019, but the county, in early 2020, put on hold the process of potentially awarding a new 10-year contract.
Cannon told commissioners that in 2021, the Baker City Fire Department, which responds to fires as well as medical calls, responded to approximately 2,050 calls for an ambulance. Around 20% of those were outside the Baker City limits but elsewhere in the 1,600-square-mile service area.
The statistics come from Baker County Dispatch Center records, Cannon said.
“Each year, for the last five years, we’ve seen a consistent growth of 100 or more incidents per year,” Cannon said. “So, this is a significant growth for the Baker ASA. We anticipate that we will cross more than 2,200 incidents in this year, 2022,” said Cannon.
Ambulance revenue, not including FireMed memberships, brought in about $877,000 to the city for the 2019-20 fiscal year. That equates to about 38% of the fire department’s budget for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2022. The rest comes from city property taxes, Cannon said.
“Right now, with these rising incidents, currently the ambulance service for Baker ASA is coming off of the city taxpayers,” Cannon said. “It costs us, right now, right at two million dollars to run it.”
He said if the number of ambulance runs continues to increase, the city will need to hire more employees.
“We’re working real hard to pursue whatever grants and funding sources we can get,” Cannon said.
He told commissioners that the city wants to continue providing ambulance services, as it has for decades.
Cannon suggested the city and county negotiate a contract under which the city can continue to provide ambulance service, and city and county officials could later mutually agree on any changes needed in services for the entire service area, including outside the city limits.
“It makes clear the scope of services which you can rely on,” Cannon said of his proposal.
He said a new contract also provides a potential avenue for the city to “come to the table and discuss solutions for your other ambulance service areas,” where the county might need further assistance from the city.
Cannon said the contract should also outline how the county would contribute money for ambulance services outside the Baker City limits.
Commissioner Bruce Nichols said the commissioners haven’t had time to look over Cannon’s proposal and wanted to take time to go over the ambulance service area and also get input from Jason Yencopal, the county’s emergency management director.
“The concept is good,” Nichols said.
Commissioner Mark Bennett said the county, in addition to working with Baker City, needs to address ambulance needs elsewhere in the county, including Huntington.
“The incorporated cities are autonomous and they are equal to Baker City, so we can’t say Haines, Sumpter, Unity, Huntington, that’s up to whatever they do,” Bennett said.
County officials discussed in 2019 the possibility of asking voters to approve a ballot measure that would impose a fee to raise money for ambulance services outside the Baker City limits.
Bennett expressed concerns, though, about going to the taxpayers or budgeting for something that does not have a finite number.
Cannon said the city is interested in being a part of the discussion about providing ambulance services in the Huntington area or other parts of the county.
“If it’s useful to the county, we’re open to having that discussion,” Cannon said.
Bennett said he appreciated the work that had gone into Cannon’s proposal, and he thinks it’s a good starting place.
Cannon will bring more information to the commissioners at a later meeting.
“We’ll be ready to keep these discussions rolling first of February,” he said.
