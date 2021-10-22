Baker County Commissioners on Wednesday, Oct. 20 authorized Jason Yencopal, the county’s emergency manager, and his staff to continue efforts to deal with a staffing shortage in the Halfway/Oxbow ambulance service in eastern Baker County.
The district notified county officials in a letter dated Oct. 12 that it can’t meet its minimum response time due to Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, which took effect Oct. 18.
Yencopal told commissioners that volunteers, who already have day jobs, operate the Halfway/Oxbow ambulance service.
In response to Commission Chairman Bill Harvey’s question, Yencopal confirmed that the service will continue, but that it might not be able to respond to calls within 45 minutes in 90% of incidents.
“They don’t want to vacate the area, they don’t want to not continue any service, it will just take them longer,” Yencopal said. “What they did tell me was, ‘we have about three that have been responding to most of those calls — a driver, an EMR (emergency medical responder), and an EMT (emergency medical technician) intermediate.’ ”
Commissioners authorized Yencopal to discuss with other rural departments in the county the possibility of having their volunteers drive the ambulance for Halfway/Oxbow.
Yencopal said the plan is to start a training and recruitment process.
“We thought we would start out with the EMRs — emergency medical responders — in each locale, Huntington, Halfway and then Burnt River to augment that and that we would, by the books, we would pay the instructor,” Commissioner Mark Bennett said.
The letter from the Halfway/Oxbow ambulance service didn’t say how many of its volunteers are not available due to the vaccine mandate.
Volunteers who choose not to be vaccinated can request a medical or religious exception.
In addition to the Halfway/Oxbow ambulance service, Yencopal said he has been seeking to ensure coverage in the Huntington area, which does not have its own ambulance. Now, a private company in the Treasure Valley, and the Baker City Fire Department, generally respond to ambulance calls in the Huntington area, which includes a stretch of Interstate 84.
“I think all EMS agencies are feeling this,” Yencopal said. “So, making sure they are responding to their assigned (ambulance service areas) and how much mutual aid they are able to provide, I don’t know.”
Baker City Manager Jon Cannon said earlier this week that the Baker City Fire Department, which also provides ambulance service to Baker City and to much of Baker County, has a vaccination record or has approved an exception for all the paid staff.
