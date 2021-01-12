Baker County Commissioners voted on Wednesday, Jan. 6, to extend until April 30 the county’s contract with the Baker County Chamber of Commerce to operate the visitors center at 480 Campbell St.
Commissioners originally planned to award a six-year contract in February 2020.
The county received two bids for the contract, which pays about $77,000 per year, the money coming from lodging taxes paid by guests at motels, bed and breakfasts, vacation rental homes and other establishments.
The Chamber of Commerce submitted a proposal, as did Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
Both the county’s Transient Lodging Tax Committee and its Economic Development Committee recommended commissioners award the contract to Anthony Lakes.
But commissioners decided in February 2020 to postpone its decision.
Shelly Cutler, the Chamber’s executive director, said at the time that if the Chamber lost the contract, the organization might not be able to put on Miners Jubilee and other events.
(Miners Jubilee was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)
In mid-November, commissioners decided to restart the process and have the county’s attorney, Drew Martin, write a new request for proposals for the visitor services contract.
Commissioners did not set a timeline for finishing the request for proposals (RFP).
In a Jan. 9 email to Commissioners Mark Bennett and Bruce Nichols, Peter Johnson, general manager at Anthony Lakes, called on the commissioners to “simply follow through and release the new RFP as recommended by County legal counsel and as stated in County bylaws.”
Johnson noted in his email that although county bylaws state that the visitor services contract is to be awarded every six years, the current contract with the Chamber of Commerce has been extended.
“We do have some concerns on how ethical that is,” Johnson wrote.
He wrote that outdoor recreation has increased substantially during the pandemic, and that “we would hate to see Baker County, a key regional player in tourism, miss out on the influx of travelers because the commissioners aren’t able to make a decision or move forward with the new RFP.”
In a response to Johnson’s email, Nichols wrote on Jan. 9 that “We have been thinking hard about trying to speed the process up with little success until this past week. We do recognize that time is short and has a way of slipping by before we realize it. Thanks for the reminder. It seems that we’re all thinking along the same lines. We’ll keep you informed ...”
During the Jan. 6 meeting, Commission Chairman Bill Harvey noted that the Chamber of Commerce’s visitors center is “open full hours as requested by the TLT board and they have hired some other part-time staff ...”
Anthony Lakes has proposed to operate a visitors center at The Trailhead, its ski and bike shop on Main Street in downtown Baker City.
In other business on Jan. 6, commissioners:
• decided to schedule a work session for Wednesday, Jan. 13, to discuss proposed amendments to the Baker County Zoning Ordinance. Commissioners will have a second public hearing on the proposed changes at their next regular meeting, Jan. 20.
• voted 2-1, with Harvey opposed, to extend the county’s contract with economic developer Bryan Tweit for two months. Harvey proposed a six-month extension.
“I can’t vote for something that long,” Bennett said. “I can vote for a month or two months while (the county’s Economic Development Committee) get a chance and the (new) city manager (Jonathan Cannon) gets on board, but six months is a long time and I want their input.”
• designated Jan. 24-30 as School Choice Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.