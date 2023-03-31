Keating fire 2.jpg

A wildfire burning in Keating Valley in June 2021.

 Travis Cook/Contributed Photo, 2021

Baker County has been awarded a $246,000 federal grant to update its Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

The plan, which includes information about parts of the county where wildfires pose a higher risk to home, was last revised in 2015, said Gary Timm, fire division manager for Baker County emergency management.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.