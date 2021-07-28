The Baker County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday, July 28 to spend $80,000 of the county’s federal COVID-19 aid to fund the Baker Heritage Museum director as a full-time position for two years.
Cammy Warner, vice chair of the Baker County Museum Commission, requested $40,000.
Warner told commissioners the turnover for the museum director position, as a part-time job, has been high, with seven directors in the past eight years.
Terry McQuisten has been the director since March 2020.
Commissioners voted to allocate $80,000 from the county’s share of the American Rescue Plan, which Congress passed in March 2021.
“I think it’s necessary and a very good investment,” Commissioner Bruce Nichols said.
The county will receive $3 million from the federal aid package.
The Museum Commission will also try to raise money through grants and other sources.
Warner said the museum, at 2480 Grove St., in the former city natatorium, did not qualify for the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which was designed to help businesses harmed by pandemic-related restrictions.
Warner estimates the museum, which was closed at times during the pandemic, lost $40,000 in potential revenue.
The Bureau of Land Management is talking with county officials about leasing 2,500 square feet in the Heritage Museum to serve as a temporary Oregon Trail Interpretive Center experience while the Center itself, five miles east of Baker City, is closed for more than two years for a major renovation project starting around February 2022.
In other business Wednesday, commissioners voted to accept a bid from Anderson-Perry and Associates to survey Pine Creek Road, the amount not to exceed $30,000.
The money will come from the county’s insurance company, according to commissioners.
The road, in the Elkhorn Mountains northwest of Baker City, is the subject of a civil lawsuit that David McCarty, who owns property through which the road runs, filed on April 30, 2021.
McCarty contends county officials have failed to produce documents proving that there is a public right-of-way on the road through his property.
On June 16, commissioners approved a resolution “declaring the necessity for the legalization of Pine Creek Lane.”
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said the resolution is a preliminary action. It starts a process for designating a county road under a state law — Oregon Revised Statute chapter 368. After the survey is done, the county will schedule public hearings on the matter, Harvey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.