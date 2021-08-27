By SAMANTHA O’CONNER
Contractors interested in operating a visitors center in Baker City probably will have about two weeks to craft a proposal for submission to Baker County.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett unveiled a tentative timeline for the Request for Proposals (RFP) for visitor services during a joint work session between commissioners and the Baker City Council on Wednesday evening, Aug. 25 at the Baker County Event Center.
County commissioners were initially slated to award a new contract for the visitor center in early 2020, but the process has been postponed multiple times since. The county received two proposals in late 2019, one from the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, the other from the nonprofit corporation that owns Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
The current contract, with the Chamber of Commerce, which operates the visitor center at 490 Campbell St., expires Aug. 31 and will not be extended.
Chamber Director Shelly Cutler said earlier this month that the Chamber will continue to operate the center until a new contract is awarded.
The timeline Bennett talked about Wednesday includes these dates:
• Sept. 1: County commissioners will have a work session at 1:30 p.m. at the Courthouse, 1995 Third St., to review and discuss the draft RFP. Commissioners will come to a consensus on final changes.
• Sept. 8: Commissioners will have a special session to adopt the RFP and release it to the public.
• Sept. 24: Deadline to submit proposals.
• Sept. 30: The county’s Transient Lodging Tax Committee (TLTC) and advisory group will meet to review the proposals.
The lodging tax committee will make a recommendation to commissioners, who make the final decision.
The committee is involved in the decision because money for the visitor services contract comes from the tax collected from guests at motels, bed and breakfasts and other lodging establishments.
• Oct. 6: Commissioners will choose a contractor from among proposals.
• Oct. 20: Commissioners will approve a new contract for visitor services.
Bennett said this is a tentative timeline, subject to possible change depending on circumstances such as the pandemic.
Both Cutler and Peter Johnson, general manager for Anthony Lakes, said earlier this month that they plan to submit proposals to the county.
During Wednesday’s joint work session, commissioners and councilors discussed the draft RFP.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey, and City Councilor Jason Spriet were absent.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten suggested adding a stipulation to the draft RFP stating that any lodging tax committee member who has a friend, relative or business associate who is associated with an applicant will recuse themselves from participating in the committee’s discussion regarding a recommendation to commissioners.
“The biggest problem I saw with this past process was that conflict of interest that kept coming up again and again,” McQuisten said. “That (stipulation) neutralizes that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.