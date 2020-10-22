Baker County Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to ask the county Planning Commission to address concerns raised by residents who object to a proposed outdoor wedding venue in Baker Valley.
The 3-0 vote followed a public hearing at the Courthouse.
“We really do need a lot more clarification,” said County Commission Chairman Bill Harvey.
At issue is the application from Gerald and Cindy Endicott for a home occupation permit to operate an outdoor wedding venue on their 9.2-acre property at 42268 Pocahontas Road. That’s near Brown Road, about 6 miles northwest of Baker City.
Commissioners heard testimony both for and against the Endicotts’ application Wednesday morning.
On Aug. 11 the county Planning Commission unanimously approved the couple’s application.
Adjoining property owners Rodney and Sandra Smith and Ned and Cindy Ratterman appealed that decision, leading to Wednesday’s public hearing.
During the hearing, Gerald Endicott told commissioners that the couple had a wedding on their property as a trial, and they learned a lot from the experience.
“It was my brother’s friends, we thought it’d be a good trial run, it was a double wedding, we had no idea they had like 50 kids,” Endicott said.
In written testimony, Endicott noted that the couple have hosted multiple events over the past 15 years or so including reunions, anniversary parties, weddings and birthdays.
He said they plan to have maybe two weddings a month during the summer, subject to the requirements the Planning Commission set out.
Those include having a maximum of 20 vehicles on the property a day, no noise after 9 p.m. and requiring guests to leave by 11 p.m.
Ned Ratterman, who attended Wednesday’s public hearing, said he’s concerned about noise made by guests and a music DJ.
Ratterman said another resident, who lives about 3/4 of a mile away, on Salmon Creek Road, told a member of the Planning Commission that the DJ’s voice during an event at the Endicotts’ property was clearly audible.
Ratterman also raised concerns about traffic, and about people mistakenly turning into his driveway.
“When people go to parties they drink and they could end up where they shouldn’t end up. That concerns me,” Ratterman said.
Rodney and Sandra Smith submitted written testimony, referencing an Aug. 22 wedding at the Endicotts’ property.
“The noise started around 10 a.m.,” the Smiths wrote. “Later it became louder, then the DJ and music started, it was horrific, we went from our deck into the house, closed the windows, turned up the TV but it followed us right in.”
The Smiths also wrote that they’re concerned that there is no proposed limit on the number or type of events.
The Endicotts submitted emails from two other nearby residents who said they haven’t heard noise from the Endicotts’ property.
Jeff Nelson, Baker County business adviser with Blue Mountain Community College’s Small Business Development Center, urged commissioners to approve the wedding venue permit.
Nelson said weddings help support an estimated 27 local businesses.
“Everything from caterers to rental equipment, supply houses, jewelry stores, tuxedo rentals, sanitation, florists, among several others,” Nelson said.
Ron Guyer, who lives south of the property and is Gerald Endicott’s uncle, offered to allow the couple to use his property for traffic overflow.
Greg Sackos told commissioners he believes a majority of concerns expressed by opponents are outside the bounds of what the county can require for the venue.
“I’m totally in favor of this and when it comes to sound, no, I’m not sure what the traffic count is on Pocahontas,” Sackos said. “Both of the properties face Pocahontas and it would be interesting to see what that noise issue is and that’s 24/7, 365. So to suggest that a periodic piano or even a DJ playing music for a wedding is totally egregious, I have to disagree with that.”
