Baker County has contracted with a private company, American Medical Response, to have an ambulance available for calls in Baker City and much of the rest of the county starting Friday, May 27, the beginning of Memorial Day weekend.
The county has also been in contact with other ambulance providers and quick response units in Baker, Union, Grant and Malheur counties that can help with Baker County calls if needed, according to a press release from Jason Yencopal, Baker County’s emergency management director.
The county declared a local emergency on May 24, a week after the Baker City Fire Department notified the county that due to staffing shortages, the department, which operates two advanced life support ambulances, might not be able to handle two simultaneous calls.
“When we receive fire call and medical call simultaneously, we will have to triage the calls as they come and determine the greatest threat to life and property,” Baker City Fire Chief Sean Lee wrote in an email to the county. “My hope is that this will give you an opportunity to find a provider for the interim that will be able to maintain the existing level of service.”
Under Oregon law, Baker County is responsible for ensuring ambulance service.
The Baker City Fire Department is the ambulance provider for a service area that includes Baker City and about two-thirds of the rest of the county.
The county has three other ambulance service areas, covering the Richland, Halfway/Oxbow and Huntington areas.
In his press release, Yencopal wrote that the Eagle Valley and Halfway/Oxbow ambulance services will be available to help if needed.
In addition, “law enforcement officers have offered to drive the ambulance if needed in an effort to free up medical responders so that they can provide care to a patient during an ambulance transport,” Yencopal wrote.
The Baker City Fire Department, which is budgeted for 16.25 full-time equivalents, has three vacant firefighter/paramedic positions. One of those has been unfilled for several months. A second employee left in early April, and a third earlier this month.
The issues Lee raised in his email to the county arrived while it’s uncertain whether Baker City will continue to operate ambulances, as it has done for many decades, beyond Sept. 30, 2022.
That’s the date the city set for ending its ambulance service in a notice the City Council voted to send to the county on March 22.
City Manager Jonathan Cannon has said the city isn’t collecting enough in ambulance bills to continue operating the service.
If the city drops ambulance service, it would need to cut the fire department staffing to 10.5 full-time equivalents.
Brian Johnson, a firefighter/paramedic, cited that possibility, which would likely lead to him being laid off, as the reason he took a job in Washington state.
Casey Johnson, president of the local union chapter that represents city firefighters, blames the current staffing shortage in part on the city’s decision in July 2021 to change the working schedule for the department’s three division chiefs. Two of them no longer work the usual 24-hour shifts that firefighter/paramedics work.
Since that change, the department’s overtime costs have nearly doubled over the previous year, as the city has needed to call in off-duty firefighters much more often.
Yencopal said American Medical Response, the private company that is supplying an ambulance, also had an ambulance staffed in Baker County during the solar eclipse in August 2017.
“Many partners are coming together to support Baker City during this staffing shortage, and Baker County is grateful to all of our emergency responders for their commitment to being there for our community during medical emergencies,” Yencopal said.
