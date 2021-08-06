By Jayson Jacoby and Samantha O’Conner
Baker City Herald
Baker County’s effort to award a new contract for operating a visitors center in Baker City, a process that dates to the fall of 2019, has a new timeframe.
The county has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) that sets a deadline of Sept. 17 for prospective contractors to submit a proposal.
The RFP includes a schedule that calls for the county to issue a notice of intent to award the contract on Sept. 30, and for the Baker County Board of Commissioners to potentially sign the contract on Oct. 6.
That’s more than a month later than county officials anticipated awarding the contract when commissioners, along with the Baker City Council, created a six-member work group in March 2021.
On March 3, commissioners extended the current visitor services contract with the Baker County Chamber of Commerce — for the third time since it was slated to expire in early 2020 — to Aug. 31, 2021.
The county’s representatives on the work group were commission chairman Bill Harvey, Martin Arritola, chairman of the county’s Economic Development Committee, and Tyler Brown, chairman of the county’s Transient Lodging Tax Committee.
The city’s representatives were city manager Jon Cannon, mayor Kerry McQuisten and councilor Joanna Dixon.
The group had multiple meetings during the spring and created a draft RFP that is similar to the RFP the county has posted on its website, www.bakercounty.org.
The current contract, for about $77,000 per year, is with the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, which operates the visitor center at 490 Campbell St., near Interstate 84. The money comes from the local tax that guests pay at motels, bed and breakfasts, vacation rental homes and other types of lodging.
The county put out an RFP in the fall of 2019, and in December 2019 it received two proposals, from the Chamber of Commerce and from the nonprofit that owns Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
Both the county Economic Development Committee and the committee that oversees the lodging tax, which advise county commissioners, endorsed the Anthony Lakes proposal.
But in February 2020 commissioners postponed awarding the contract. In November 2020 commissioners decided to restart the process, after the county’s attorney determined there were potential conflicts of interest.
Both the Chamber and Anthony Lakes — the latter now operating as the Anthony Lakes Outdoor Recreation Association — plan to submit proposals.
“I would say that we’re excited to bring this process to a close and we are looking forward to submitting our proposal and we hope that our 30 years of service and what we have to offer plays a role in making the decision,” said Shelly Cutler, the Chamber’s executive director. “All we have right now is a draft RFP, we don’t have the final version. They are still making edits to that. And so I may be able to speak to it better when the final is released here in a week or so but regardless, whatever the content is, whatever the ask is, we’re excited to continue our service to Baker County and look forward to finally bringing this whole process to a close.”
Peter Johnson, general manager of the Anthony Lakes Outdoor Recreation Association, wrote in a July 20 email to county commissioners that he hoped the county would release an RFP by Aug. 1 and set a deadline of no later than Aug. 22 for proposals to be submitted, with a goal of awarding the new contract by Aug. 31, the date through which the county extended the current contract with the Chamber.
Johnson said on Thursday, Aug. 5 that although he still encourages the county to “do what they said they were going to do,” he plans to submit a proposal by the deadline of Sept. 17.
