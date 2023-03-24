Highway 7 billboard.jpg

Baker County commissioners voted Thursday, March 23, 2022, to lease space on this billboard for the next year to promote county visitor attractions.

 Samantha O'Conner/Baker City Herald

Baker County will use transient lodging tax dollars to lease space on a billboard near the southern Baker City limits for seasonal promotions designed to entice visitors to return.

County commissioners unanimously approved a one-year contract, for $8,867, during a meeting Thursday, March 23 at the courthouse.

