Baker County will use transient lodging tax dollars to lease space on a billboard near the southern Baker City limits for seasonal promotions designed to entice visitors to return.
County commissioners unanimously approved a one-year contract, for $8,867, during a meeting Thursday, March 23 at the courthouse.
Jessica Hobson, the county’s marketing director, told commissioners that the billboard is “a really good location.”
The billboard, which has two spaces next to one another, is on the east side of Highway 7 just south of Colorado Avenue.
Hobson said the county will be able to use the left side of the billboard now. The company that owns the billboard, Meadow Outdoor Advertising, has a current contract for the right side that continues into May.
Although the specific designs aren’t certain, Hobson said she wants to use the billboard to promote attractions that could bring visitors to the county in all seasons.
“A lot of people are coming from Sumpter and the middle of the state so they might already be coming for a certain reason, so to entice them to come back,” Hobson said. “I think our main draw is going to be those people coming from Central Oregon, though, that’s the middle of the state and the coast.”
In other business Thursday, commissioners also approved spending $39,000 as the county’s share for preliminary engineering for a new bridge across Pine Creek a few miles north of Halfway.
The money, which is about 7.3% of the total engineering cost, is included in the current fiscal year budget. The state is paying the bulk of the cost.
The former bridge on Holbrook Creek Spur washed out in 2010, Kelly Tanzey, management assistant for the county road department, told commissioners.
The Oregon Department of Transportation has not included money to build the bridge, Tanzey said.
“They are trying to expedite as much as they can right now, and right now the construction portion is still in draft,” she said.
Commission Chairman Shane Alderson asked Tanzey when the bridge could be finished.
Tanzey said construction isn’t likely to start until 2025.
“But they are saying if they get the engineering done, they may want to start sooner,” she said.
