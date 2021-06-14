Baker County Commissioners could start a process this week intended to establish as a public road a mountain route that is the subject of a civil lawsuit a resident filed against the county on April 30.
The Pine Creek Road — also known as Pine Creek Lane — follows its namesake stream into the Elkhorn Mountains about 12 miles northwest of Baker City.
The unimproved road, which is mainly used by all-terrain vehicles and hikers, passes through a 1,560-acre parcel of private land on its way to Pine Creek Reservoir.
The owner of that parcel, David McCarty, is suing the county based on his contentions that there is no public right-of-way on the 2.5-mile section of the road through his property, and that the county has encouraged people to travel the road despite the lack of legal access rights.
During their meeting Wednesday, June 16, commissioners will consider a resolution “declaring the necessity for the legalization of Pine Creek Lane.”
Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. at the Courthouse, 1995 Third St.
The resolution, citing McCarty’s claim, states that “there is doubt as to Pine Creek Lane’s location and its legal establishment or evidence of its legal establishment as a public County Road. This resolution initiates the statutory process of legalizing Pine Creek Lane pursuant to ORS 368-201-368.221, in order to eliminate doubts as to the location and its legal establishment as a public County Road.”
The resolution calls for the county roadmaster to have the road surveyed and to file a written report, including the survey, with commissioners.
With that information, commissioners would seek to establish Pine Creek Lane as a county road under state law.
Commissioner Bruce Nichols said on Monday morning, June 14, that he supports the county’s efforts to designate Pine Creek Lane as a county road over which the public has a right to travel.
“We definitely need that road open to the public,” Nichols said.
Chapter 368 of Oregon Revised Statutes states that county commissioners can legalize a county road “if any of the following conditions exist:
“1. If, through omission or defect, doubt exists as to the legal establishment or evidence of establishment of a public road.
“2. If the location of the road cannot be accurately determined due to:
(a) Numerous alterations of the road;
(b) A defective survey of the road or adjacent property; or
(c) Loss or destruction of the original survey of the road.
“3. If the road as traveled and used for 10 years or more does not conform to the location of a road described in the county records.”
McCarty, who is represented by Janet K. Larsen of the Lane Powell law firm in Portland, contends that the county has failed to produce documentation showing that the road through his property has a public right-of-way.
According to the lawsuit, before he bought the property in September 2020, McCarty reviewed the title report and other documents, none of which showed a public road through the land.
Soon after buying the property, McCarty installed a metal gate, with a lock, at his eastern property boundary, near the edge of Baker Valley.
Joelleen Linstrom, who lives with McCarty, said last fall that McCarty didn’t oppose people hiking on the road if they asked for permission, but that he was concerned because people had trespassed on his property and started campfires despite high fire danger.
On Sept. 30, 2020, the Baker County Commissioners voted 3-0 to order workers from the county road department to remove the lock. That happened on Oct. 1.
The one document the county has supplied is from 1891 and describes the surveying of a road along Pine Creek. The document includes a map of the route that, based on the township, range and sections shown on the map, appears to follow the route of the existing road through the eastern portion of McCarty’s property, although it doesn’t show a route through the western part of the property.
In the lawsuit, McCarty contends that the 1891 document does not prove a legal public right-of-way across his property.
In an answer to McCarty’s lawsuit, filed June 7, the county’s attorney, Robert E. Franz Jr. of Springfield, contends that the road is a county road that has “been used by Defendant and members of the public since July 10, 1891 ...”
Franz also contends that McCarty himself, by using the road before he bought the property, in effect acknowledged that the road is public, and that he can’t now argue in a lawsuit that there is no public right-of-way.
Franz also argues that because the public has used the road for decades, the county has “obtained title over the lands at issue where the roads are located by adverse possession ...”
Franz wrote in the response to McCarty’s lawsuit that McCarty, before he bought the property, “was advised by Baker County that the roads were public roads ...”
But McCarty, in his lawsuit, contends that the county has not provided him documentation that proves that the Pine Creek Road is a public route.
In his lawsuit, McCarty cites two other records regarding his property, neither of which mentions the existence of a public road across the land.
One is a 1966 transfer of the property, which has “no reference to a public road,” according to the lawsuit.
McCarty also notes that when the county approved a subdivision near the Pine Creek Road in the early 1970s, county officials did not require that any public road be vacated in the area.
In his lawsuit, McCarty, who requests a jury trial, is seeking either a declaration that the disputed section of the Pine Creek Road is not a public right-of-way, or, if a jury concludes there is legal public access, that the limits of that access be defined and that the county pay him $480,000 to compensate for the lost value of the land based on the legal public access.
McCarty is also seeking a judgment requiring the county to pay him at least $250,000 for “damages McCarty has incurred to investigate and respond to this dispute and to protect his property rights,” according to the lawsuit.
Franz, in his response, argues that the county is entitled to have the lawsuit dismissed because the suit is not a “plain and concise statement of the ultimate facts,” as required by law, but is “rambling and redundant improper pleading of evidence, maps, opinions, legal conclusions of law, hearsay, false facts” and “immaterial and irrelevant facts and conclusions.”
