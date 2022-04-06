Baker County Commissioners voted 3-0 on Wednesday, April 6, to offer to contribute $150,000 to the Baker City Fire Department for ambulance services in the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2022.
But commissioners were skeptical, based on recent conversations between county and city officials, that that amount would be enough to persuade the city to withdraw its notice that it will cease ambulance operations on Sept. 30, 2022.
If that happens, commissioners, under Oregon law, would be required to find a replacement, likely a private ambulance company.
Commissioner Mark Bennett said the $150,000 figure is based on an estimate from the city that about 20% of the ambulance calls the city fire department handles are outside the city limits but within the approximately 2,000 square miles that comprise the Baker ambulance service area.
Kim Mosier, the county’s attorney, told commissioners that the city estimates its shortfall for operating ambulances at $750,000.
Bennett said the $150,000 offer from the county is 20% of the $750,000.
Mosier told commissioners that based on recent conversations with city officials, even a county contribution of $750,000 might not be enough to allow the city to continue operating ambulances.
Bennett, along with Commission Chairman Bill Harvey and Commissioner Bruce Nichols, pointed out that the county can’t afford to give the city $750,000.
“There’s zero way we can get to that target,” Bennett said.
He said he made the motion to offer $150,000 to the city because he wants to keep the discussion going.
In a phone interview Wednesday evening, April 6, Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon said he cited the $750,000 figure during a meeting with council officials last week because that's his best estimate for the city's overall shortfall for providing ambulance services throughout the Baker ambulance service area, not just within the city limits.
Cannon said that although he had not received anything from the county based on the commissioners' vote earlier in the day, he would evaluate any proposal from the county to see whether it would change the city's financial projects enough to warrant moving away from the current plan to cease ambulance service Sept. 30.
In the meantime, Cannon said, city officials will continue to plan for that transition.
Bennett said he was shocked when the Baker City Council during its March 22 meeting, after hearing a presentation from Cannon, voted to send a notice to the county that the city intended to cease ambulance service Sept. 30.
Bennett noted that a one-year contract that the city proposed this winter called for a county contribution of about $130,000 for the next fiscal year, and that the county had offered $137,000.
That the figure has apparently increased to $750,000 “kind of boggles my mind,” Bennett said.
Nichols said that although he understands the city’s financial predicament — “they are literally going broke with the ambulance service” — he is upset with the city’s approach, in sending the notice with the Sept. 30 date.
“We could have worked together,” Nichols said. “We need to do this in partnership, not working against each other. That benefits no one.”
Nichols described the City Council’s March 22 notice as “pulling the rug out from underneath” the county.
During a public hearing on the issue during Wednesday’s meeting, two Baker City Fire Department firefighter/paramedics spoke to commissioners.
B.J. Lynch, a 20-year veteran, said that although he appreciates the county’s offer of $150,000, it’s not enough “to solve the problem.”
Casey Johnson, president of the local union chapter that represents firefighters, said he addressed commissioners “because Baker City’s public safety is at risk.”
Johnson said that if the city does stop operating ambulances, the loss of revenue from billing — even though that doesn’t cover the city’s costs for operating ambulances — would force the city to cut its firefighting staff by half.
That would significantly reduce the department’s ability to fight fires, Johnson said. With just two people on duty, firefighters wouldn’t be able to enter structures to try to rescue people or pets in many instances, he said.
Wes Morgan, chief of the Powder River Rural Fire District in the Sumpter Valley, and Kathi Vinson, a longtime volunteer emergency responder in Sumpter, both told commissioners that the Baker City Fire Department provides a valuable service.
Harvey also read a letter from Pat Sullivan, chief of the volunteer department in the Unity and Burnt River area. Sullivan also expressed appreciation for the Baker City Fire Department, and suggested the city and county seek a one-year contract to continue having the city be responsible for the Baker ambulance service area.
Dean Guyer, a Baker City Council member who said he was speaking as a private citizen and not a councilor, noted that one reason for the city’s financial troubles is that the city accepted a federal grant in 2018 to hire three new firefighter/paramedics. But the federal money went away in 2021, and now the city is solely responsible for the personnel costs for those three people. The fire department’s personnel costs have risen from about $1.6 million to $2 million over the past four years.
Harvey said he understands that situation. He described it as a “mistake” to accept the grant.
“But we’re past that point,” he said.
Harvey said the county needs figures from the city, regarding the cost of operating ambulances outside the city.
Without those numbers, Harvey said, the county can’t ask voters to approve a property tax levy to pay for ambulance service.
Such a levy is one potential option for raising money for ambulance operations.
“Until we have facts we don’t have solutions,” Harvey said.
