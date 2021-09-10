By SAMANTHA O’CONNER
Baker County Commissioners voted 2-1 during a special session on Wednesday, Sept. 8 to approve a final version of the Request for Proposals (RFP) for operating a visitors center in Baker City.
The county, which has postponed awarding a contract several times since early 2020, hopes to choose a contractor in early October.
During a work session with the Baker City Council on Aug. 25, commissioners showed a timeline that called for adopting the final RFP on Sept. 8, with a deadline of Sept. 24 for interested parties to submit proposals.
Commissioners intend to choose a contractor at their Oct. 6 meeting, and sign the new contract Oct. 20.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey cast the lone dissenting vote on Wednesday.
Harvey said he believes the county should have kept one sentence in the RFP, dealing with the contractor’s involvement in managing local events, that was deleted from an earlier draft.
That sentence reads: “Manage any internally sponsored new and existing community events.”
The RFP that Commissioners Mark Bennett and Bruce Nichols approved Wednesday includes this sentence related to events: “Coordinate with external event sponsors who are hosting events in Baker County.”
Harvey said he’s concerned that by deleting the other sentence, the county might put at risk some popular summer events that bring visitors to Baker City and benefit local businesses. He mentioned Miners Jubilee, the Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally and the Baker City Cycling Classic.
Bennett pointed out, though, that the county’s previous contractor for operating the visitors center — the Baker County Chamber of Commerce — manages only one of those events, Miners Jubilee.
(Although the Chamber’s contract with the county ended Aug. 31, the Chamber continues to operate the visitors center at 490 Campbell St. Officials from both the Chamber and from the nonprofit corporation that owns Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort said they intend to submit proposals for the new visitors center contract.)
Bennett said he believes it’s important for the county to ensure the new contract is specifically for operating the visitors center, and not for directly managing events. The contractor would be expected, however, as stated in the RFP, to “coordinate with external event sponsors.”
In addition, Bennett said organizers of any event can apply to receive money from the county’s lodging tax. That tax, which is paid by guests at motels, bed and breakfasts, vacation rentals and other lodging, also pays for the visitors center contract.
Bennett said he agrees with Harvey that the community’s roster of summer events are important economic drivers and should continue, including, potentially, with financial support from the county through the lodging tax.
“That would be a total miscommunication that we are trying to stop them and I think it’s really important they will continue, it’s just going to continue in the right fashion and the right format and that’s where it’s at,” Bennett said.
But Bennett said he believes the visitors center contract should deal with operation of the center and not other tasks, including managing events.
Nichols agreed with Bennett that although community events are important, they should be overseen by their current sponsors.
“I agree with that, it makes perfect sense and we shouldn’t have events being handled by whoever gets this contract with visitors services,” Nichols said. “Events should be handled by, and this is not just my idea but multiple people, that the one that has the event should be responsible for that event.”
Bennett said he doesn’t think it’s appropriate to include language in the new visitors center contract that requires the contractor, in addition to operating the center, to manage events.
“There’s multiple applicants and what if the people that are great visitors center people aren’t capable of managing an event?” Bennett said.
Harvey, though, contends that including event management in the new visitors center contract is important to formalize what has happened for many years, including the Chamber’s management of Miners Jubilee.
He acknowledged that event management wasn’t mentioned in the previous visitors center contract.
“It didn’t have to be because they were already doing the service, it was being provided for the last several years so we didn’t think to put it in before because they were already doing it,” Harvey said, referring to the Chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.