Baker County commissioners decided Wednesday to start over with the delayed and controversial process of awarding a new 6-year contract for operating a visitor center in Baker City.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to hire a consultant to write a new request for proposals for the contract.
Commissioner Bruce Nichols said the process, which dates back to late 2019, has been flawed from the start.
“I’m glad we’re revisiting this,” Nichols said.
Commissioner Mark Bennett said the county’s attorney, Drew Martin, recommended that commissioners send out a new request for proposals.
Bennett said the revised process will include a method for scoring each proposal the county receives, something lacking in the request that the county’s lodging tax committee and commissioners approved in the fall of 2019.
In the meantime, commissioners voted to extend the current $77,000 annual contract, with the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, through the end of 2020.
Money for the visitor services contract comes from the county’s lodging tax, which is collected from guests at motels, bed-and-breakfasts, vacation rental homes and other lodging businesses in Baker City and in much of the county. The tax is 7% of the rate for the room or other accommodations.
Last fall, two organizations submitted proposals for the contract: the Chamber of Commerce, which has operated the current visitors center at 480 Campbell St. near the freeway for more than 30 years, and Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
Early in 2020 both the county’s lodging tax and economic development committees voted to recommend commissioners award the contract to Anthony Lakes, which proposed annual expenses of $70,400.
The ski area, which is owned by the nonprofit Baker County Development Corporation, proposed to operate a visitor center at The Trailhead, the bike and ski shop the company operates at 1828 Main St. The company also manages several Forest Service campgrounds and the city-owned Quail Ridge Golf Course in Baker City.
Baker City Mayor Loran Joseph, who is the city’s representative on the lodging tax committee, said in January that he made the motion to recommend Anthony Lakes receive the contract because it proposed to operate the visitors center for more hours than under the current contract with the Chamber of Commerce.
Others, including Kathy Reedy, a lodging tax committee member who cast the lone dissenting vote on the motion to recommend Anthony Lakes receive the contract, said the Main Street location is poorly suited for a visitor center in part because it lacks parking for visitors with trailers or larger vehicles.
Reedy did say she believed Anthony Lakes would “do a great job” operating a visitor center.
On Feb. 19, commissioners decided to delay a decision on awarding the contract until Oct. 1. They planned to have a series of public meetings across the county to solicit opinions for residents about the visitor center contract, but those meetings didn’t happen, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic that started just a few weeks later.
On Sept. 9, Peter Johnson, general manager of Anthony Lakes, sent a letter to the commissioners asking them to award the contract during their Sept. 16 meeting. Johnson pointed out that the two county committees had recommended commissioners award the contract to Anthony Lakes.
Commissioners declined to do so.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said in September that the county had not solicited residents’ opinions about the competing proposals.
Bennett also pointed out that the county had yet to have the public meetings it had planned to schedule.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Bennett also talked about the importance of soliciting opinions from businesses that depend on tourists and that have a direct stake in the operation of a visitors center.
“It’s focused on visitors services and we need to get the discussion back to visitor services and, while we certainly appreciate all kinds of input, we need to reflect what those businesses that are providing visitors services to Baker County need and want and have it in that context,” Bennett said.
“To me, it’s time to go back to the beginning and build a good, solid foundation on what do the businesses that rely on visitor service programs want and need.”
Shelly Cutler, the Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, said “We are looking forward to submitting another proposal. We thank the commissioners for their time and for their due diligence on the process. We’re going to submit a new proposal when the time comes. In the meantime, we just hope to continue to serve Baker County to the best of our ability until the next determination is made.”
