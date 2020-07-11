Baker County residents have been relatively sluggish in responding to the U.S. Census Bureau, but the agency responsible for the once-per-decade population count is giving residents an extra 3 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Census results don’t just affect the numbers printed on highway signs or maps.
According to Counting for Dollars 2020, a project run by George Washington University, Oregon receives $2,492 in federal funding for every person counted in the Census. That’s money that was paid in federal taxes that returns to local programs and the economy.
Jeanie Dexter, finance director for Baker City, said that when residents return their Census form it brings money to the city through liquor and cigarette taxes.
The state distributes that revenue based on population.
Although responses usually are due on July 31, the application deadline has been moved to Oct. 31 due to COVID-19. Citizens who don’t respond to the self-response survey should expect a visit from Census Bureau workers who will be visiting people at their homes, said Misty Slater, a public information officer for the Bureau.
As of Wednesday, Baker County had a 53.6% response rate to the self-survey, while Baker City had a response rate of 66.1%. The average self-response rate for Oregon is 64.3%.
“Every person is important to be counted,” said Slater, referring specifically to rural areas where she said workers will also be visiting if self-surveys aren’t returned.
The head count could have potential ramifications for Baker City in particular, as its population could potentially reach the 10,000 mark for the first time. The city’s official population at the 2010 Census was 9,828. The city’s highest population in a Census was 9,986, in 1960.
If Baker City hits the 10,000 mark, it could be required to do additional testing of its water and wastewater, said Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director.
