A hearing has been set for Sept. 3 in Baker County’s lawsuit seeking to force a landowner in the eastern part of the county to open a locked gate that has blocked public access to a road since 2017.
The case management hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. in Baker County Circuit Court.
The Baker County Board of Commissioners decided in early 2019 to file the suit against Todd Longgood and Leonard Hansen, trustee of the Dennis Omer Hansen Trust, the co-owner of the property near Lookout Mountain.
Larry Sullivan, an attorney from Vale, filed the lawsuit on the county’s behalf on Feb. 7, 2019.
Sullivan filed an amended version of the complaint this April. It adds a third defendant — Forsea River Ranch LLC of Richland, which owns a parcel adjacent to Longgood’s land.
The contested road connects two county roads — Daly Creek Road, northeast of Lookout Mountain, and the Snake River Road just above Brownlee Reservoir.
The road is commonly called Connor Creek Road, as it follows that stream for a few miles from its eastern terminus at the Snake River Road. The gate, however, is at the opposite, western end of the road. Longgood, who along with Dennis Omar Hansen bought a parcel of land in that area in early 2017, had the gate locked in August 2017.
In its lawsuit the county contends that the road is a historic public route that can’t be blocked.
Longgood’s attorneys disagree, citing historic maps, property deeds and other records as evidence that the gated road was built after the land was converted from public to private.
County commissioners discussed the lawsuit during an executive session, which was closed to the public as allowed under Oregon’s public meetings law, on July 8.
The lawsuit, which seeks an injunction requiring the defendants to cease restricting public access on the Connor Creek Road, contends that a resolution county commissioners passed in 2002 affirms the road as public and precludedes landowners from blocking access on that road.
Commissioners passed that resolution after a different property owner, on the eastern end of the road at the Connor Creek Mine, also put in a locked gate. The resolution, citing a one-sentence federal statute from 1866 that assures public access to routes not otherwise reserved, states that the entire Connor Creek Road, including the section crossing the property Longgood now owns, is a public right-of-way that can’t be blocked.
That 1866 statute is commonly known as RS 2477. Other counties have cited the statute to show a route is legally open to the public. The key to proving a claim under RS 2477 is that the route in question was being used before the property it crosses was reserved for another purpose, a common example being that the land was transferred from public to private ownership.
The county’s lawsuit also argues that four other roads have, dating to at least 1908, crossed Longgood’s property and that each of those routes should be legally open to the public.
Those routes, unlike the Connor Creek Road, are not developed, but the public doesn’t have access to them because Longgood’s property is fenced.
County commissioners have discussed during previous meetings the possibility of reopening one of those routes as an alternative public access across Longgood’s property, one that would rejoin the Connor Creek Road after it leaves Longgood’s parcel.
Charles F. Hudson, the Portland attorney who represents Longgood, the Hansen Trust and Forsea River Ranch LLC, filed a response to the county’s amended lawsuit on July 1.
Hudson argues that the basis of the county’s argument is flawed because the Connor Creek Road, in its current alignment, was not built until after the property that Longgood now owns was transferred from public to private ownership.
As a result, Hudson contends, the county’s RS 2477 claim is invalid.
In a July 2018 letter to Sullivan, the county’s attorney, Hudson included multiple historic maps, the earliest from an 1882 survey, none of which shows that a road existed on the route of the current Connor Creek Road through Longgood’s property prior to the property being transferred from public to private ownership.
That transfer happened between 1912 and 1923, according to deed records that Hudson included with his letter.
Hudson contends that the earliest record of a road that follows, at least in places, the route of the current gated section of the Connor Creek Road is a 1938 federal survey — one done at least 15 years after the property Longgood now owns became private, thus negating a later public route claim under RS 2477.
Although the people who owned the property before Longgood bought it allowed public access on that section of the Connor Creek Road, by doing so they did not forfeit their legal right to close the road across their property, Hudson writes in his July 1 response to the county’s amended lawsuit.
Hudson also wrote in his letter to Sullivan that in 1978 the Bureau of Land Management negotiated an easement to use the Connor Creek Road to allow logging on public land in the area. That easement “expressly acknowledged that the road was private and might be locked by the owner,” Hudson wrote.
Hudson also contends, in his July 1 response, that the county, prior to passing the Connor Creek Road resolution in 2002, failed to notify the previous owners of Longgood’s property that commissioners were considering declaring the entire road as public under RS 2477, including the section that runs through that property.
Instead, Hudson notes, the original purpose of commissioners’ 2002 actions was to ensure public access at the eastern end of the Connor Creek Road, where it was temporarily blocked by a gate at the privately owned mine parcel.
The county failed to notify the owners of the property Longgood now owns that the 2002 resolution was not limited to the section of the Connor Creek Road passing through the mine property, but in fact encompassed the entire road, including the section, several miles from the mine, that crosses the Longgood parcel.
Hudson also writes that the county has not surveyed the section of the Connor Creek Road that crosses Longgood’s property.
In his response to the county’s amended lawsuit, Hudson writes that Longgood, prior to buying the property in 2017, talked with county officials, including then-Roadmaster Jeff Smith, about the Connor Creek Road.
Hudson writes that a map Smith gave to Longgood, purportedly showing the route that the county considered public, does not depict the Connor Creek Road but rather one of the four other routes mentioned in the county’s lawsuit.
That map, Hudson writes, did not depict the Connor Creek Road, which is the road where Longgood installed the gate that was locked in August 2017.
Hudson writes that Longgood and the Hansen Trust decided to buy the property, early in 2017, based in part on his belief, from reviewing the map that Smith provided, that the county would not contest his decision to install a locked gate on the Connor Creek Road.
Allowing unlimited public access on that road through the property, Hudson wrote in his response, “would interfere with ranching operations, significantly increase costs for road maintenance, and have a material negative impact on the market value of the property.”
In his response, Hudson writes that Longgood, after buying the property, also discussed road access with Smith and with Bill Harvey, chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners.
According to Hudson, Longgood didn’t learn until December 2017, in a phone call with Smith, that the county was objecting to the locked gate and contending that Longgood lacked the legal right to block the Connor Creek Road.
As for the four other routes that Sullivan lists in the county’s amended lawsuit, Hudson contends that “to the extent they once existed, none of these roads have been used by the public in many decades.”
Further, Hudson contends, with the possible exception of sections of one of those roads, “there is no evidence to establish that any of these roads was ever accepted or designated by plaintiff as a public road.”
Trying to rebuild or reopen any of those roads, Hudson writes, “would neither “provide a means of travel between public places, or serve any legitimate public purpose.”
Hudson, in addition to arguing that the county’s lawsuit lacks legal merit, contends that Longgood and the other defendants are entitled to “reasonable attorney fees.”
