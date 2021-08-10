The Baker County Board of Commissioners will meet for a work session Wednesday, Aug. 11 to discuss the Request for Proposals (RFP) for operating a visitors center in Baker City.
Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. at the Baker County Event Center, 2600 East St.
The work session will not be available on Zoom.
A copy of the draft RFP is available on the county’s website, www.bakercounty.org.
It sets a deadline of Sept. 17 for prospective contractors to submit a proposal. The schedule also calls for the county to issue a notice of intent to award the contract on Sept. 30, and for the Baker County Board of Commissioners to potentially sign the contract on Oct. 6.
The current contract, for about $77,000 per year, is with the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, which operates the visitor center at 490 Campbell St., near Interstate 84. The money comes from the local tax that guests pay at motels, bed and breakfasts, vacation rental homes and other types of lodging.
The county put out an RFP in the fall of 2019, and in December 2019 it received two proposals, from the Chamber of Commerce and from the nonprofit that owns Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
Both the county Economic Development Committee and the committee that oversees the lodging tax, which advise county commissioners, endorsed the Anthony Lakes proposal.
But in February 2020 commissioners postponed awarding the contract. In November 2020 commissioners decided to restart the process, after the county’s attorney determined there were potential conflicts of interest.
In March 2021 commissioners extended the contract with the Chamber of Commerce through Aug. 31, 2021.
Both Shelly Cutler, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, and Peter Johnson, general manager of Anthony Lakes, said they plan to submit a proposal to the county.
