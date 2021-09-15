Baker County Commissioners voted 2-1 on Wednesday, Sept. 15 to approve a settlement in the lawsuit the county filed more than 2 1/2 years ago to force a landowner in the eastern part of the county to unlock a gate blocking public access to a dirt road.
Under the settlement, the county will pay the landowner $125,000 for a “permanent undisputed right of way” on the road in question.
The county also agrees in the settlement to fill potholes and grade the section of road through the private property.
Larry Sullivan, a Vale attorney, filed the lawsuit on the county’s behalf on Feb. 7, 2019.
The defendants — Timber Canyon Ranch LLC, Kennerly Ranches LLC and Forsea River Ranch LLC — are represented by Charles F. Hudson of Portland.
The road in question connects the Lookout Mountain Road to the Snake River Road, in the upper Connor Creek area.
In 2017, Todd Longgood and the Dennis Omer Hansen Revocable Living Trust bought property in the area and installed a locked gate across the road.
County officials objected to the road closure, and eventually chose to sue.
Commissioners Mark Bennett and Bruce Nichols voted for a motion to authorize Sullivan to sign the settlement.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey voted no.
Harvey said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon that although he supports the part of the settlement that creates a permanent public right of way, requiring that road remain open to the public except during periods of extreme fire danger, he voted no on the motion because the settlement includes a paragraph he believes misstates the situation.
That paragraph states that when Longgood locked the gate on the road in 2017, “one or more responsible officials at Baker County” advised him that he was “legally authorized to do so.”
Harvey contends that’s not true.
“They were only given permission to close a gate by somebody who is representing our road department,” he said. “No one person in Baker County has the legal right to close any road in Baker.”
