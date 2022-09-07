Baker County Commissioners on Wednesday, Sept. 7 unanimously approved a 5-year contract with Metro West Ambulance to operate ambulances in Baker City, Huntington and much of the rest of the county.
Metro West, which is based in Hillsboro, has had an ambulance in Baker City since early June, when commissioners decided to negotiate a long-term contract with the company.
The county, which under Oregon law is responsible for providing ambulance service in the county, sought a private company to replace the Baker City Fire Department as ambulance provider.
The Baker City Council, after reviewing a report from City Manager Jonathan Cannon in late March in which Cannon concluded the city couldn’t afford to continue its ambulance service, notified the county that the city would end that service Oct. 1, 2022.
That led commissioners to solicit proposals from ambulance providers. The Baker City Council initially voted to have Cannon prepare a proposal, but councilors later reversed that decision. Commissioners responded by choosing Metro West, one of two private firms that submitted a proposal.
Before approving the contract with Metro West on Wednesday, commissioners learned that Baker City Fire Chief Sean Lee had notified the county that the city fire department, which has been responding to ambulance calls this summer only when Metro West’s ambulance was already on a call, could have staffing shortages on at least 13 days during September.
Jason Yencopal, the county’s emergency manager, told commissioners that Metro West has agreed to assign a third ambulance to Baker City — two staffed with paramedics, and a third as a backup in case one ambulance breaks down.
The city’s fire department staffing has been cut from 16.25 full-time equivalents budgeted during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, to 10.5 during the current fiscal year.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said Wednesday he’s pleased that Metro West has agreed to have two ambulances available over the final three weeks before the city ends its ambulance service altogether.
“It’s a great relief for me,” Harvey said. “(Metro West) has had a great response ever since they pulled into town.”
