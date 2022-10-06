Baker County commissioners have approved a new intergovernmental agreement to have Malheur County continue to do restaurant inspections in Baker County.

Malheur County, through its environmental health office, also does required health inspections for bed and breakfasts, RV parks, swimming pools and other licensed facilities.

