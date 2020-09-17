A representative for Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, which wants to replace the Baker County Chamber of Commerce in operating a visitors center in Baker City, challenged county commissioners Wednesday to make a decision on awarding the 6-year contract for the job.
Peter Johnson is the general manager for Anthony Lakes, which runs the ski area of that name, manages several Forest Service campgrounds, the city-owned Quail Ridge Golf Course and owns The Trailhead, a bicycle and ski shop in downtown Baker City.
This winter two county committees voted to recommend commissioners award the contract to Anthony Lakes. The contract has been about $77,000 per year, although Anthony Lakes’ proposal included annual expenses of $70,400. The county received two proposals to operate the visitors center, from Anthony Lakes and the Chamber of Commerce.
On Feb. 19 commissioners decided to delay a decision until Oct. 1. They planned to have a series of public meetings across the county to solicit opinions for residents about the visitor center contract.
With the coronavirus pandemic starting just 2 weeks or so later, the county has not scheduled any of those meetings.
But on Sept. 9 Johnson sent a letter to the commissioners asking them to award the contract during this Wednesday’s meeting.
During that meeting Johnson reiterated his request.
“The reason I sent you the letter last week and requested some time to speak today was simply to ask you to do your job as elected officials and make a decision,” Johnson said. “This will never be solved unless you make a decision and the longer this is drug out, the more this is going to tear this community apart.”
Commissioners declined to award the contract.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey noted that the county has not solicited residents’ opinions about the competing proposals to run the visitors center.
Harvey said that’s an important part of the process in part because Anthony Lakes is proposing to have a visitors center at The Trailhead location at 1828 Main St. The current visitors center, operated by the Chamber of Commerce, is at 480 Campbell St., near Interstate 84.
“You’ve changed the format so now we need to have the public have an opportunity to look at the format change,” Harvey said, meaning the proposal to move the visitors center downtown. “If we’re going to go with that format, then it should be opened up — actually, my own personal opinion — to anybody in town. Because it could fit anywhere following your format. I want the public (involved) because it does affect the public.”
Commissioner Mark Bennett said commissioners can’t award the contract until they’ve scheduled the meetings they vowed in February to have.
Johnson said he was disappointed that the commissioners have not heeded the recommendations of both the county’s transient lodging tax committee and economic development committee. Both bodies voted this winter to recommend commissioners award the 6-year contract to Anthony Lakes. The money for the contract comes from lodging taxes.
Johnson called for commissioners to “do your job and either accept (the lodging tax committee’s) recommendation and award the contract to Anthony Lakes or disregard (the committee’s) recommendation and award it to (the Chamber).”
“We’re just looking for a decision because the process needs to be followed and the process is not being followed and this is where we have some serious concerns outside of just the visitors service contract,” Johnson said.
After the lodging tax committee voted 5-1 to recommend commissioners award the contract to Anthony Lakes, Shelly Cutler, the Chamber’s executive director, said the loss of the contract would force the Chamber to stop putting on the annual Miners Jubilee and others events, including the downtown Christmas parade.
The 6-year contract is for operating the visitors center, not for events, but Cutler said the loss of the contract would have a ripple effect on the Chamber’s budget and thus on its ability to coordinate events.
Baker City Mayor Loran Joseph, who is the city’s representative on the lodging tax committee, said in February that he made the motion to recommend Anthony Lakes receive the contract because it proposed to operate the visitors center for more hours than under the current contract with the Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber of Commerce’s visitors center is closed on weekends during the winter due to the lack of visitor traffic, Cutler said.
The Anthony Lakes proposal calls for its visitors center “to operate 7 days a week throughout the high seasons and 5 days a week during shoulder seasons.” The visitors center at The Trailhead would be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Chamber’s visitors center is open during the winter from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cutler said in February that she believes the current visitors center, near the freeway, is better-suited to helping tourists traveling on Interstate 84 compared with The Trailhead location downtown.
Another concern that critics have raised regarding Anthony Lakes’ proposal is the lack of suitable parking for RVs and trailers downtown compared with the current visitors center.
Jeff Nelson, Baker County business adviser with Blue Mountain Community College’s Small Business Development Center, expressed that concern during Wednesday’s meeting.
Attorney to review request for proposals
The lack of public meetings isn’t the only issue commissioners mentioned Wednesday to explain why they weren’t ready to award the contract.
Bennett also referred to a letter that Keith and Suzan Ellis Jones sent to commissioners in February.
The Joneses, in addition to advocating that commissioners award the contract to the Chamber of Commerce, contend that Anthony Lakes has conflicts of interest in submitting its proposal.
Specifically, the Joneses’ letter notes that Chelsea Judy, who is the marketing director for Anthony Lakes, also is a member of the lodging tax committee. The letter also notes that Anthony Lakes itself collects lodging taxes from its rental yurts at the ski area.
In a Sept. 14 email, Suzan Jones attached the February letter — she wrote that none of the commissioners had responded to it — and again raised the conflict of interest claim.
In her email, Jones also contended that granting the visitors center contract to Anthony Lakes would be tantamount to giving the business a monopoly, and questioning how the business, which itself caters to tourists, could “fairly promote other tourism & lodging attractions in Baker County which are their direct competitors?”
According to minutes from the lodging tax committee’s Oct. 17, 2019, meeting, Judy abstained from voting when the committee approved the request for proposals during that meeting.
She also recused herself, sitting with the audience and not casting a vote, when the committee voted during its Jan. 30, 2020, meeting to recommend commissioners award the contract to Anthony Lakes, according to the minutes from that meeting.
In their February letter, the Joneses concede that Judy abstained from voting on the two issues, but they contend that she was aware of details in the Chamber’s proposal and budget, which conveyed an “unfair advantage” to Anthony Lakes.
Joseph said Judy recused herself from the development of the request for proposals at the beginning of the process, stating that Anthony Lakes was interested in applying for the contract.
Commissioners decided Wednesday to ask the county’s attorney to review the request for proposal process in light of the Joneses’ conflict of interest allegations.
“To make it clear, I don’t know if there’s a problem but we need an answer,” Bennett said. “We need a clean process.”
He said he can’t list a date by which commissioners will award the visitors center contract.
Multiple factors, including scheduling public meetings and the pandemic, could affect the timeline.
“I don’t want to sit here, give a date, and have you call me saying ‘you are a liar because you said on the 15th of then it’s going to happen,’ ” Bennett said.
