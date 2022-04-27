The Baker County Board of Commissioners took a significant step Wednesday, April 27, toward finding a new ambulance provider for Baker City and more than half of the county should city officials follow through on a plan to stop operating ambulances through the city fire department on Sept. 30, 2022.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve a request for proposals (RFP) for an ambulance provider for the Baker Ambulance Service Area.
That area includes Baker City and about two-thirds of the rest of the county, including Baker and Sumpter valleys.
The county has three other ambulance service areas — in the Richland, Halfway and Huntington areas.
By Oregon law, the county, not cities, is responsible for ensuring there is ambulance service in designated areas.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said during Wednesday’s meeting at the Courthouse that with the city having set the Sept. 30 deadline, county officials needed to approve the RFP as part of the preparations for finding a replacement provider.
That’s likely to be a private company.
The RFP will be posted on the county’s website, www.bakercounty.org. The county will accept proposals from possible ambulance providers through June 3. The RFP calls for a minimum 5-year contract.
After reviewing a report from City Manager Jonathan Cannon on March 22, the Baker City Council voted to notify the county that the city intended to discontinue ambulance service Sept. 30.
The reason, Cannon said, is that the city, as has been the case for many years, spends more to operate ambulances than it collects in ambulance billing. The shortfall averaged about $730,000 for the past five fiscal years, and the city projects a $581,000 gap for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2022.
Cannon said that with ambulance call volumes increasing, he expects the city would need to hire three more firefighter/paramedics later this year, which would widen that financial gap.
Baker County, which is giving the city $100,000 for ambulance services this fiscal year, has offered $150,000 for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Commissioners said Wednesday they have not received a response from the city to that offer.
Cannon, though, has said he believes the city would need about $750,000 to be able to continue ambulance services.
If the city does stop operating ambulances, the loss of about $1 million in annual revenue from ambulance billing would force the city to cut six firefighter/paramedic positions. The fire department is budgeted for 12 positions this fiscal year, although two of those are vacant now.
Baker City Fire Department crews handle far more ambulance calls than fires — about 80% to 85% of calls are for ambulances.
