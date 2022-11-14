Close to 200 ballots from Baker County voters could be counted and added to the preliminary totals for the Nov. 8 election before the final results are certified Nov. 30.
County Clerk Stefanie Kirby said she won’t publish the final, updated results until that day.
There are three categories of ballots that could still be counted:
• Ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 but that arrive within seven calendar days after the election.
Through the weekend, not counting ballots that arrived Monday, Nov. 14 or Tuesday, Nov. 15 (the latter being the deadline), the county had received 69 postmarked ballots, Kirby said.
This is the first general election in which ballots postmarked by election day, but which arrived later, will be counted.
• Ballots that were delivered to a clerk’s office in a different county. Clerks are required by state law to mail those ballots to the county where the voter lives by Nov. 16, Kirby said.
She estimates there will be fewer than a dozen of these ballots.
• Ballots that either lacked the voter’s signature, or that had a signature that elections officials concluded did not match the signature on file.
There are about 90 of these ballots, Kirby said.
The clerk’s office mails a notice to the voter in each case, whether the ballot lacked a signature or there was a question about the signature matching one on file, Kirby said.
Those voters have until Nov. 29 to resolve the situation. They can do so by coming to the clerk’s office and signing their ballot, or signing a form that, if it matches the one on file, becomes the new official signature for that voter, Kirby said.
In past elections, she said, relatively few people with such ballots responded to the letter and resolved the issue to ensure their votes were tallied, Kirby said.
On the Baker County ballot, the race for Baker County Commission Chairman wasn’t close enough to be affected by outstanding ballots, as Shane Alderson has nearly 1,000 more voters than Dan Garrick.
The Baker City Council election is closer.
Voters are electing four councilors.
The margin between the fourth-place candidate, Beverly Calder, and fifth-place, Katie LaFavor, is 51 votes.
It’s not clear how many of the ballots that could still be counted are from voters who live within the Baker City limits and are eligible to vote in the city council race.
