Police will be able to cite people for trespassing in Baker County parks if they fail to comply with park rules based on a change to the parks ordinance that county commissioners approved last week.
The ordinance applies to the county’s larger parks, Hewitt and Holcomb, adjoining parks on the Powder River arm of Brownlee Reservoir a few miles east of Richland. Those are the only parks where overnight camping is allowed.
The rules also affect county properties open from dawn to dusk, including the Hells Canyon Information Wayside and East Pine near Halfway, Wingville Cemetery in Baker Valley, and the Bishop Springs Rest Area along Highway 86 near Richland.
Doni Bruland, the county’s parks coordinator, said the parks ordinance hadn’t been updated since 2005, and in the ensuing years there have been occasional problems with some park visitors.
“After that many years, I felt that it was necessary to also update the ordinances to deal with those changes,” Bruland said.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said some users have “different ideas” when it comes to recreating in the parks.
“We needed to tighten these ordinances up with the help of our law enforcement, and because we have been having to use their services a lot more recently,” Harvey said.
Harvey said there have been complaints about large groups at Hewitt and Holcomb parks being loud and intoxicated. Some campers were leaving in the middle of the night because it was so bad, he said.
The new ordinance states that “Legal possession and consumption of alcohol, alcoholic beverages and other intoxicants must be reasonable and in compliance with all applicable state laws.”
Other clauses in the ordinance dealing with issues Harvey mentioned include:
“No person shall set up or use a public address system or any sound amplifying equipment without prior written approval from the Parks Department, nor may any person use audio equipment, including radios or other devices or musical instruments, in such a manner as to disturb others.
“Abusive, lewd, or obscene music, language and/or behavior is prohibited in all County parks.
“Physical disturbances, brawls, fights or any other type of physical altercations are prohibited in all parks and will be subject to law enforcement actions.”
County Counsel Kim Mosier said the latter clause, with its language about violators being subject to law enforcement, is one of the major changes in the new ordinance.
But Mosier noted that the county’s goal is to encourage park users to follow the rules without resorting to citations.
“It’s important to keep in mind that law enforcement still has the discretion to issue a citation or issue a warning and work with folks that are at the park to get compliance before using that tool,” Mosier said.
Another change allows county officials or parks staff to revoke a park use permit if the permit holder won’t comply with the ordinance.
“It’s sort of a graduated approach,” Mosier said. “The hope is that we get compliance just right there at the park.”
North Baker Improvement Plan
Holly Kerns, Baker City/County Planning director, requested a continuance of the public hearing amending goal 12 of the Baker County Comprehensive Plan to recognize the Northern Baker Transportation Improvement Plan (NBTIP).
County commissioners unanimously approved the continuance to Nov. 2.
Kerns said the Baker City Council wants to see the survey data to fully understand how the project, which includes a list of possible changes on sections of 10th Street, Hughes Lane and Cedar Street, would affect private property.
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is overseeing the project.
Councilors and property owners have previously expressed concern in particular about a proposed revamping of the intersection at 10th Street and Hughes Lane/Pocahontas Road.
“It’s my understanding that ODOT has finished preliminary survey work but the final survey work and the property descriptions aren’t actually due into ODOT until September 1st,” Kerns said.
Harvey said county officials have had ongoing phone meetings with ODOT, and the project’s scope has been greatly reduced due to increasing construction costs.
“It’s not exactly what it was when it was first presented,” Harvey said.
